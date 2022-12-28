surprise appeal | 

Pope Francis asks for prayers for ex Pope Benedict who he says is 'very sick'

Benedict, 95, in 2013 became the first pope in some 600 years to resign. He has been living in the Vatican since then.

Pope Benedict© AP

Philip PullellaReuters

Pope Francis on Wednesday asked for prayers for former pope Benedict, saying he is "very sick".

Francis made the surprise appeal at the end of his general audience, giving no details.

Benedict, 95, in 2013 became the first pope in some 600 years to resign. He has been living in the Vatican since then.

More to follow….


Today's Headlines

More World News

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos