Polish woman who claimed to be missing Maddie McCann apologises after DNA test

The Polish woman who claimed to be Madeleine McCann has apologised to the McCann family after a DNA test proved she was not the missing girl.

Julia Wendell, who also goes by Julia Faustyna or Julia Wandelt, caused a stir online after saying she could be Madeleine, who disappeared from Praia da Luz in 2007 as a toddler, due to similarities in their appearances.

The 21-year-old even created the ‘@IamMadeleineMcCann’ Instagram account where she queried whether she was the three-year-old who vanished on a the family vacation in Portugal.

However, when she took a DNA test to find out if she is related to Kate and Gerry McCann the results proved negative.

“It wasn’t my intention to bring sadness or any other negative emotion to anyone, especially to McCann’s family,” Faustyna said in a lengthy, 17-page statement on social media late on Tuesday.

Despite various posts on social media and an appearance on ‘Dr Phil’, Faustyna went on to insist that she never actually claimed to be the missing toddler — rather that she’d only posed the question that she might be.

“I don’t remember most of my memories, but I can remember some things and I never said that I am Madeleine McCann,” she said.

“I used this sentence to create a nickname for my old Instagram account, it was my mistake and I know it and I apologies for that because I should use words ‘Am I Madeleine McCann?’ not ‘I Am’. So, it was my fault.”

She added: “My main purpose was always to find out who I am and what exactly happened in my very hurtful past.”

However, elsewhere in her statement she still suggests that there is still a chance she could be the missing girl.

“I still believe that it’s a possibility that I could be Madeleine,” she declared.

Kate and Gerry McCann haven’t ever commented publicly about Faustyna’s claims.

When asked for an update on the search for their daughter via the Official Find Madeleine Campaign on Facebook, a spokesperson for the British couple said: “There isn't anything to report at this time. If and when there is, it will come from The Metropolitan Police.”

The Polish woman went to great lengths to prove she was the missing girl. She had submitted samples for three different forensic examinations to outline her DNA and a 23andMe-style genetic test to establish her ancestry.

On social media, Faustyna attempted to prove her case by pointing out physical similarities between herself and Madeleine — including a brown smudge on each girl’s right eye.

During an appearance on ‘Dr Phil’, Faustyna denied her biological parents’ claim that she stole her own birth certificate and childhood photos to hide her true identity.

In a written statement aired during the show, Faustyna’s parents said it was “obvious that Julia isn’t Maddie”.

“For us as a family it is obvious Julia is our daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and step niece. We have memories, we have pictures,” they said.

“Julia also has these photos because she took them from the family home with the birth certificate, as well as numerous hospital discharges.”

Julia had travelled over the US from Poland ahead of the DNA test to meet with “award-winning psychic medium” and private investigator Dr Fia Johansson, who was granted power of attorney over the young woman.

Dr Johansson confirmed in an Instagram statement that the Pole had returned to Europe after receiving her test results.

“Julia's test results are back. We finally know the reality,” she explained.

“The test results revealed that she is a 100pc of Polish heart, with negligible influence from Lithuania and Russia. The DNA test results did not show any connection to British or even German roots.

“She is a small percentage of Lithuanian and Russian but the test results show she is Polish.

“This story is much more complicated than a simple girl from a small town in Poland making a claim to get attention,” Dr Johansson added.

“She truly believed what she was saying, and with so many questions about her childhood it is easy to understand where she was coming from.

“What is amazing is (the) parents’ refusal to resolve this nagging question for Julia.

“In any case, upon the revelation, she decided to be back with her dad. I personally wish her well.”