Police reject suggestions Nicola Bulley could have been a victim of crime

Video Team
Police have rejected suggestions that missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley could have been a victim of crime.
Supt Sally Riley, of Lancashire Police, said “every single” potential suspicion or criminal suggestion that had come in, had been looked at by detectives and discounted.
