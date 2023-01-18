Polar bear kills woman and boy in remote Alaskan village
The bear was shot and killed by a local resident as it attacked the pair, troopers said.
A polar bear has attacked and killed two people in a remote village in western Alaska.
Alaska State Troopers said they received the report of the attack at 2.30pm on Tuesday in Wales, on the western tip of the Seward Peninsula..
“Initial reports indicate that a polar bear had entered the community and had chased multiple residents,” troopers wrote. “The bear fatally attacked an adult female and juvenile male."
The bear was shot and killed by a local resident as it attacked the pair, troopers said.
The names of the the two people killed were not released. Troopers said they were working to notify family members.
Troopers and the state Department of Fish and Game are planning to travel to Wales once weather allows for it, the dispatch said.
Wales is a small, predominantly Inupiaq town of about 150 people, just over 100 miles (161 kilometres) northwest of Nome.
Fatal polar bear attacks have been rare in Alaska's recent history. In 1990, a polar bear killed a man farther north of Wales in the village of Point Lay. Biologists later said the animal showed signs of starvation.
Alaska scientists at the US Geological Survey in 2019 found changes in sea ice habitat had coincided with evidence that polar bears’ use of land was increasing and that the chances of a polar bear encounter had increased.
Today's Headlines
cops 'n' clobber | Major damage to Hugo Boss shop on Grafton Street after late-night ram raid
Vile high club | Pissed-up plane pervert who sexually assaulted flight attendant narrowly avoids prison
'Fagin's Law' | Simon Harris to make grooming children into ‘Gangland’ an offence punishable by up to five years
on yer bike | Green Party leader Eamon Ryan to get garda pedalling protection as he cycles around town
glazers out? | Huge moment in Manchester United takeover as key bidder enters the fray
Yellow warning | Schools in many counties may close as snow, ice and sub-zero temperatures grip the country
Breaking Pad | Billie Eilish seeks a restraining order against fan who allegedly broke into her family home
scaling back | Microsoft to cut jobs in a number of engineering divisions this week as layoffs go deeper
attack | Polar bear kills woman and boy in remote Alaskan village
EXCLUSIVE | MTK Global: Boxing company co-founded by cartel boss Daniel Kinahan ‘cancels’ US arm