Plane diverted to Lisbon after drunk woman assaults crew and other passengers

A plane from Gatwick to Madeira's capital Funchal was diverted to Lisbon after a drunk woman caused chaos on board the flight, it has been reported.

Passengers endured a six-hour delay as police were called to board the flight to remove the passenger amid local reports that she had allegedly assaulted crew and other passengers

It is understood that the woman was drunk on the Wizz Air flight on Friday evening and had caused a ruckus on board, forcing the pilot make the decision to divert.

The plane made an unscheduled touchdown in the Portuguese capital just after 8pm on Friday.

Videos that were circulating online appeared to show police boarding the flight to remove the woman.

The nationality of the woman involved in the incident was not disclosed but the Funchal-based paper Jornal da Madeira, quoted a Portuguese passenger it had spoken to while the plane was still on the tarmac at Lisbon's Humberto Delgado Airport.

“We were diverted to Lisbon because of a drunk female passenger who began to assault other passengers.

“She also assaulted crew as well.

“We were informed after police boarded that the plane was due to leave Lisbon just after midnight when it was supposed to have arrived at 9.25 pm.

“That would mean us reaching our destination more than six hours late."

Portuguese daily Correio da Manha said the issues had been caused by two “drunk passengers” on board the Wizz Air Airbus A321 and confirmed that both had been arrested.