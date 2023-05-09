Photographer captures Red Arrows passing ‘UFO’ during King Charles’ Coronation

“It looked like a floating acorn or something.”

An amateur photographer has captured an image of an unidentified flying object hovering above eight RAF jets during the Coronation of King Charles in London at the weekend.

Simon Balson, 59, was taking pictures of the Red Arrows aerial display when he spotted the unusual object.

“I enhanced the image and tried to increase the spec to see what it was, it looks like a floating acorn or something,” Mr Balson said.

Due to bad weather, Simon didn’t check the photos until Monday when he spotted the unusual object in one frame. He gave Wales Online a detailed description of what happened on the day.

"I was shooting some photos from the 13th floor of my apartment building in Limehouse while the red arrows did their fly-over.

"The weather was bad so there were no birds in the air, and I couldn't really see the planes so I didn't check the photos until later. When I did though I spotted this weird object and just thought 'what the hell is that'?”

Mr Balson had no idea what the object was but said there have been a “lot of unexplained sightings” recently in the area.

The Red Arrows aircraft were flying towards the Mall in London when the slightly red coloured object appeared.

“All I could get is that it had a little bit of a red top, but I just have no idea what it could be.

"There have been lots of strange 'UFO' sightings recently, so I thought other people might be able to guess what it was,” Simon added.

Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon have become common news stories worldwide since 2017.

That year, the Pentagon was forced to admit the objects are real, after three videos were leaked and a secret programme - AATIP - or Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Programme came to light.

US President, Joe Biden, recently signed into law legislation which will allow service personnel - who have worked on secret programmes related to UAP- to testify freely to Congress.

UAP programmes within the US Air Force have been historically deemed ‘special access programmes’ or SAPs, requiring high levels of security clearance and as such, are shrouded in secrecy.

It has been reported that over two dozen personnel have already testified to Congress so far this year, as the public searches for answers in relation to what these objects are.

Chris Mellon, Assistant Secretary of Defence in both the Clinton and Bush administrations, wrote about the issue last month in advance of the most recent UAP Senate hearing.

“Since the first famous American sighting of UAP by Kenneth Arnold in the 1940’s, tens of thousands of witnesses have reported UAP appearing to move silently at supersonic speeds,” Mr Mellon wrote on his personal blog.

“Such reporting is commonplace. These vehicles also generally do not appear to issue exhaust or have air intakes.

“Further, there is typically no evidence of plasma from the intense temperatures generated by the friction we would normally expect to observe at such extreme speeds - as observed when rockets return from space at extreme velocities.

“In other words, many UAP do not appear to be powered by combustion engines and the technology they are using seems to negate sonic booms and friction,” Mr Mellon added.