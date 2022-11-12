People on Isle of Lewis urged to check sheds and outhouses for missing Irish woman
‘I am asking anyone who may have seen her or knows where she is to get in touch’
Scottish police have urged the public on the Isle of Lewis to check sheds and outhouses for an Irish woman who has been missing for more than a month.
Officers say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 56-year-old, Susan Forde, who had checked out of the Caladh Inn Hotel in Stornoway at around 5.10pm on Sunday, October 16.
She then travelled to the Borve Country House Hotel around 15 miles north of Stornoway by taxi where she was dropped off in the car park.
However, she did not enter the hotel and she has not been seen since arriving in the carpark.
Susan is described as being of a slim build, with blonde, shoulder-length hair.
When she was last seen, she was wearing an orange top, a dark-coloured jacket with white lining, blue trousers or jeans, walking boots, a cream/grey coloured tammy hat and black glasses. She was also carrying a backpack.
Read more
Anyone who may have seen her or who knows of her whereabouts is being urged to contact police.
Sergeant Donald Macleod, of Stornoway police station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned as there have been no sightings or contact from Susan since she was dropped off by the taxi in Borve.
“I am asking anyone who may have seen her or knows where she is to get in touch. I am also asking people to check sheds and outbuildings in case Susan has sought shelter.”
Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1262.
Today's Headlines
flying high | Cartel chief Christy Kinahan tried to buy fleet of Egyptian military planes, leaked files show
maur make up | Maura Higgins given glam makeover by Kim Kardashian’s make-up artist
'shameful' | Taoiseach says Blackrock College abuse revelations ‘shocking and sickening’
'truly despicable' | Man (27) killed 12-week-old puppy in front of his family and assaulted his wife
'no sightings' | People on Isle of Lewis urged to check sheds and outhouses for missing Irish woman
prolific offender | Online predator who blackmailed girls as young as 12 into becoming ‘sex slaves’ is jailed
Road drama | DFB rushes to the scene after car flips onto its roof after late night crash
'filthy looks' | Vouge Williams says she was ‘slut shamed’ for wearing a bikini on holidays
amazing people | Charlie Bird makes emotional appeal for justice for Stardust families in special video
four counts | Co Down rapist jailed for 19 years in Liverpool