Parents of teen in BBC presenter sex pics scandal ask 'how did they afford lawyer?

The parents of the teen at the centre of the BBC sex photos scandal have told a UK newspaper they stand by their accusations against the famous presenter.

The household name is alleged to have paid £35,000 to a youngster for a series of indecent photographs. Much of the money was then reportedly spent on crack cocaine.

“It is sad but we stand by our account and we hope they get the help they need,” the teenager’s mum said.

The Sun reported on Monday that the presenter had made “panicked” calls to the young person last week following allegations made by the newspaper.

In a letter subsequently reported by BBC, the young person said via a lawyer: “For the avoidance of doubt, nothing inappropriate or unlawful has taken place between our client and the BBC personality and the allegations reported in The Sun newspaper are ‘rubbish’.”

Now the teen’s parents have hit-back and spoken about the toll the situation has taken on the family.

“We did this to help - and the presenter has got into their head. How did they afford a lawyer? We are so sad,” said the mum.

Whilst the step-father added: “Without the money, my partner's child would have no drugs,” adding that they had spoken to the BBC for an hour in May, regarding the allegations.

The drug addicted teen’s family went on to describe an alleged damning dossier of evidence including bank transactions and screenshots of messages between the pair.

The parents say the money their child received from the BBC star funded a worsening drug addiction and they rang representatives from the Beeb after the presenter tried to meet the teen at a train station.

The BBC has suspended the star and taken them off air while an investigation takes place, but has refused to name the person so far.

British MPs have been talking about using parliamentary privilege to put an end to the speculation by identifying the BBC star in the Commons, reportedly.

“There is a discussion going on about whether to name this individual,” said one former Cabinet minister.

“Parliamentary privilege has been used before to identify people who have tried to use injunctions to keep their names out of the Press.

“The circumstances here are slightly different, but the issues are the same – do we have free speech in this country, or do we just accept a creeping privacy law made by judges, which parliament has never approved?”

BBC News said it does not know the identity of the young person (Ian West/PA)

Privacy laws have kept broadcasters and newspapers from naming the presenter involved, although a poll found that one in six people already knew the name of the presenter.

“This is potentially as damaging as the Jimmy Saville affair. If the presenter is at the heart or on the periphery of the BBC. It will go to issues of trust with the licence fee payers,” said one former head of ITN.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described the allegations as “shocking and concerning.”

Speaking to journalists on the plane to a Nato summit in Lithuania, he said: “They were shocking, concerning allegations, of course they were.

“The Culture Secretary spoke to the director general, I think it was on Sunday.

“And he has reassured that the process they are undertaking is vigorous and will be swift, so we've had those reassurances,” Mr Sunak said.

The BBC’s director-general is due to face reporters later today following the publication of the BBC’s annual report, which typically reveals how much the biggest earners make.

A former legal correspondent for the corporation said Tim Davie “will have to say something” about the allegations facing one of his presenters.

Speaking to Sky News, Joshua Rozenberg said: “Certainly, I think there are questions to be answered.

“The BBC will certainly have to say something at the news briefing today.”