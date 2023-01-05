OnlyFans star raking in €100k per month reveals she only took 37 showers in the whole of 2022
The startling revelation came as the high-profile sex and relationships writer took to Twitter
One of the planet’s biggest OnlyFans stars has revealed that she only took 37 showers throughout 2022.
Aella, who reportedly made around €100k a month last year on the popular subscription site admitted the startling shower tally after her diary app Daylio revealed her year in numbers.
She revealed a lot more information on Twitter too but the tidbit on her personal hygiene is what has caused the most upset on social media.
When confronted about it Aella was prompted to say it was because she tries “not to disturb my natural skin microbiome too much”.
As for the potential smell, she said she “can't smell it” and if she did have a bit of a whiff it was “usually when I'm sitting on the internet at home”.
Many of her fans weren’t convinced at all, with one person saying the idea of only showering 37 times a year was “so insane”.
Others were more supportive, with someone else “wondering how much water gets used by people obsessed with showering”.
There are actually a few expert opinions which say we don't need to shower anywhere near as much as most people do, assuming most people shower pretty much every day or two.
Professor Sally Bloomfield, of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine says people really didn’t need to shower each and every day, and might not need to at all.
She explained that the pong you get from not showering comes from “microbes on our body” with a wash getting rid of the smell, but for cleanliness and hygiene we shower because it's “socially acceptable”.
Meanwhile, Dr Sarah Welsh suggested that “from a medical perspective” at least, people “probably don't need to shower more than three times a week”.
She said washing too much could break down the natural barriers of the skin and cause more problems in the long term, making someone sore and dry.
