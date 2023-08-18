OnlyFans model with thousands of followers becomes granny at 34

"I'm looking forward to getting into the gym to get my body looking the best it's ever been.”

A successful OnlyFans model who charges her followers €10 per month has become a grandmother at the ripe old age of 34.

Rachel McIntyre welcomed her first grandchild at the end of July and when she shared the news on online, users congratulated her on her newborn, which was in fact, her grandchild.

The young nan also apparently still gets asked for ID in shops.

“It’s annoying, but it’s a bit of a compliment too,” the 34-year-old granny admitted.

“People don’t even believe I’m my daughter’s mum,” McIntyre told reporters. “They look at me in complete shock when I tell them. They’re like, ‘Wait, are you not sisters?’ When I say I’m a granny too, it’s even more of a shock.”

The young nannny, an OnlyFans sensation, reportedly became pregnant with her first child when she was 15 years old.

Rachel explained her surprise when she learned her 17-year-old youngster was also expecting.

"My daughter's only just turned 18, and I was very shocked when I found out she was pregnant," she said.

"But once it sunk in, I started getting excited. I knew that I was obviously going to support her as well.

Rachel is clearly a besotted with her new baby relative.

"It was quite traumatising to see your daughter go through something like that at 17. The labour was a bit horrific, but thankfully my granddaughter is such a good baby.

"She doesn't really cry. She just makes noises when she's hungry, and eats and sleeps."

The mum-of-two said her favourite bit about being a young grandmother is that she is fit and able.

"I'm looking forward to getting into the gym to get my body looking the best it's ever been. The biggest upside to being such a young granny is that I've got a lot more energy," she said.

"When my granddaughter is a bit older, I can take her out to places and I won't be tired like older grannies.

"I've not been judged for it yet, but it will probably happen. I'm not bothered though. People will criticise anything these days. Life is all about being happy, and as long as you're happy, then you'll go far," Rachel added.