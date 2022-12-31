One million Aussies welcome New Year in Sydney after two years of Covid restrictions
More than 7,000 fireworks were launched from the top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and a further 2,000 from the nearby Opera House
More than a million Australians gathered at Sydney’s harbourfront yesterday to welcome the New Year after two years of disruptions due to Covid.
After Covid reduced or halted festivities in 2020 and 2021, large crowds gathered in the capital as Sydney became one of the first major cities to celebrate the New Year.
Producer Stephen Gilby said it was the "party Sydney deserves".
In New Zealand their New Year celebrations included a fireworks and lights display in Auckland.
Large crowds gathered at Auckland's Sky Tower after Covid restrictions forced them to be cancelled a year ago.
The event included a laser light and animation show, which took in several landmarks in the city.
