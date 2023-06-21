Noises heard from search area for Titanic vessel as air to run out tomorrow

The submersible, named Titan, lost communication with tour operators on Sunday while about 435 miles south of St John's, Newfoundland

Noises have been detected from the search area of the missing deep-sea vessel near the wreck site of the Titanic as those on board face a dwindling supply of oxygen.

The submersible, named Titan, lost communication with tour operators on Sunday while about 435 miles south of St John's, Newfoundland, during a voyage to the shipwreck off the coast of Canada.

Titan has five people on board, including British billionaire adventurer Hamish Harding, and on Tuesday the US Coast Guard estimated the 6.7 metres (22ft) long OceanGate Expeditions vessel had just 40 hours of oxygen left.

The others on board are Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman and OceanGate's chief executive and founder Stockton Rush, reportedly together with French submersible pilot Paul-Henry Nargeolet.

Search continues for Titanic tourist submarine missing in Atlantic

The US Coast Guard on Wednesday morning said: "Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area. As a result, ROV (remote operating vehicles) operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises.

"Those ROV searches have yielded negative results but continue.

"Additionally, the data from the P-3 aircraft has been shared with our U.S. Navy experts for further analysis which will be considered in future search plans."

The Explorers' Club, of which Mr Harding is a founding member, shared an upbeat message on Wednesday morning.

President Richard Garriot de Cayeux said in a statement: "There is cause for hope, that based on data from the field, we understand that likely signs of life have been detected at the site.

"They precisely understand the experienced personnel and tech we can help deploy... We believe they are doing everything possible with all the resources they have."

Mr Garriot de Cayeux said they are ready to provide the UK-based Magellan's remotely operated vehicle (ROV) that is certified to travel as deep as 6,000 metres.

Meanwhile, US media outlet The Rolling Stone reported an internal US government memo said "banging" was detected by Canadian search aircraft in 30-minute intervals on Wednesday.

It is understood the King is being kept informed of the search efforts, as Shahzada Dawood is a long-time supporter of The Prince's Trust International and The British Asian Trust, both of which are charities founded by Charles.

It comes as a former employee of OceanGate had raised concerns over "safety and quality control issues regarding the Titan to OceanGate executive management", according to court filings.

David Lochridge, OceanGate's former director of marine operations, claimed in the August 2018 court document he was wrongfully fired after flagging worries about the company's alleged "refusal to conduct critical, non-destructive testing of the experimental design".

After "issues of quality control" with Titan were raised, the filings say Mr Rush asked Mr Lochridge to conduct a "quality inspection" report on the vessel.

During this process, Lochridge "identified numerous issues that posed serious safety concerns" but he was allegedly "met with hostility and denial of access" to necessary documents before later being fired.

The document claims he became concerned about a "lack of non-destructive testing performed on the hull of the Titan", and that he "stressed the potential danger to passengers of the Titan as the submersible reached extreme depths".

In a November 2022 episode of his Unsung Science podcast, CBS journalist David Pogue interviewed Mr Rush ahead of going on a Titan expedition to the wreckage.

In the podcast, Mr Rush told him: "You know, at some point, safety is just pure waste.

"I mean, if you just want to be safe, don't get out of bed, don't get in your car, don't do anything.

"At some point, you're going to take some risk, and it really is a risk-reward question.

"I think I can do this just as safely by breaking the rules."

Mr Pogue also said he had signed a waiver before going on the dive which allegedly said: "The experimental submersible vessel has not been approved or certified by any regulatory body" and that the trip could result in death.

OceanGate has been approached for comment.

On Tuesday David Mearns, a deep-sea shipwreck hunter who is friends with Mr Harding and Mr Nargeolet, said he had seen reports of "tapping" being heard in the water, which he said could indicate the passengers are alive.

He told Channel 4 News: "There's some reports that I've just read from my own club, which is how I know Hamish, is that somebody today has heard some tapping.

"Now they've got sonar buoys out there, there may be some other hydrophones that the mothership the Polar Prince had in the water.

"It's hard to imagine how they could have heard that but still, they are at least trying to operate or encourage the rescue efforts to continue on and to be redoubled on the fact that they've heard something which suggests that the men are alive in the submersible."

On Tuesday, Captain Jamie Frederick of the US Coast Guard said a "unified command" of multiple agencies was formed on Monday to tackle the "very complex problem" of finding the missing submersible.

The families of the five people missing in the submersible have been warned their loved ones will be dead if not found before 10am tomorrow.

A frantic search for the OceanGate Expeditions submarine became an increasingly desperate race against time as it entered its second day yesterday, as officials said those onboard would have already used more than half of their 96-hour oxygen supply.

Despite US, Canadian and French authorities expanding what is the deepest undersea rescue operation in history, covering 26,000sqkm, an adviser to the submarine firm warned that the extraordinary mission had been hampered by red tape, bureaucracy and a lack of urgency by US officials.

The identities of those feared to be on board the vessel – which lost contact just 105 minutes into its journey – were revealed to include British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding, renowned French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, OceanGate founder Stockton Rush, Surrey-based businessman Shahzada Dawood, and his son Sulaiman Dawood.

Mr Nargeolet, believed to be the pilot of the missing Titanic tourism sub, has relatives in Cork.

The renowned French diver (77) has a grandson still being educated in the city, as well as two adult children. His son was recently with him on a research trip in the United States.

The scientist gave a talk at University College Cork on his Titanic work in October 2019, just before Covid struck, with all proceeds going to the benefit of his grandson’s school.

He was quoted at the time as saying: “Whether you are 11 metres or 11km down, if something bad happens, the result is the same.

“When you’re in very deep water, you’re dead before you realise that something is happening, so it’s just not a problem.”

Some on board the five-person sub have previously carried out dozens of dives to the Titanic, which lies beyond the reach of light at 3,810 metres below sea level.

In an eerie message prior to departure Mr Harding wrote on Saturday that theirs would likely “be the first and only manned mission” to the wreck this year due to “the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years”.

The tourist expedition, which costs $250,000 (€229,000) per person, set off on Sunday morning, with the 6.5-metre sub departing from its mother ship, the research icebreaker Polar Prince, around 1,500km east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. It is supposed to transmit a signal back to the boat every 15 minutes.

Jannicke Mikkelsen, a close friend and mentee of Mr Harding, said she had been told by rescuers that they were working under the assumption the “maximum life support is Thursday, June 22, at 11.30am”. The US coast guard later estimated “breathable air” may run out about 10am Irish time.

Warning that most scenarios are “bleak for survival at this point”, Ms Mikkelsen also expressed fears that those onboard could be currently dealing with hypothermia if the vessel has lost power.

The 37-year-old explorer said her only hope of finding her friend – who has been to space, taken Buzz Aldrin to the South Pole and holds three Guinness World Records – lay in the possibility that the vessel had become stuck on something attached to the Titanic, such as a fishing net, enabling rescuers to locate and free it.

US coast guard captain Jamie Frederick told a press conference yesterday that a remotely operated underwater pipe-laying vessel had met up with the Polar Prince and was undertaking a dive at the approximate position of the Titanic, with other private vessels preparing to join the search.

A full descent to the Titanic and return to the surface is reported to typically take eight hours on the missing manned submarine, which began its dive at 9am local time on Sunday and was due to resurface at 6.10pm.

While it lost contact prior to midday, the Polar Prince’s owner said authorities were not alerted until 6.35pm.

Paul-Henry Nargeolet

Asked about whether the apparent delay was concerning, Captain Frederick said: “As soon as we received the report on Sunday evening, we immediately launched search efforts. We flew assets that evening and we’ve continued constant surface and air asset searches since that point.”

A Canadian Boeing P-8 Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft and two US Lockheed C-130 Hercules aircraft are among vehicles involved in the search, with Ottawa’s military also dropping sonar buoys and France pledging to dispatch a ship carrying an autonomous robot capable of descending to a depth of 6,000 metres.

The expedition was OceanGate’s third annual voyage to chronicle the deterioration of Titanic, whose wreckage was discovered in 1985, decades after it was sunk by an iceberg on its maiden voyage in 1912, leaving just 700 survivors.

Journalist David Pogue, who took part in an expedition last year, said the loss of communication suggested that either “they lost all power or the ship developed a hull breach and it imploded instantly”, telling CBC News: “Both of those are devastatingly hopeless.”

However, the sub has seven back-up systems to return to the surface, including one designed to work even if everyone aboard was unconscious, Mr Pogue said.

Recalling his own expedition, the journalist told CBS: “There’s no GPS underwater, so the surface ship is supposed to guide the sub to the shipwreck by sending text messages ... But on this dive, communications somehow broke down. The sub never found the wreck.”

Rescuers face significant obstacles both in finding the Titan and in saving the people aboard, according to experts.

If the submersible experienced a mid-dive emergency, the pilot would probably have released weights to float back to the surface, according to Alistair Greig, a professor of marine engineering at University College London. But without communication, locating a van-sized submersible in the vast Atlantic could prove challenging, he said.

The submersible is sealed with bolts from the outside, which means the occupants cannot escape without assistance even if it surfaces.

If the Titan is on the ocean floor, a rescue effort would be even more challenging due to the extreme conditions more than 3km below the surface. The Titanic lies 3,810m underwater, where light does not penetrate. Only specialised equipment can reach those depths without getting crushed by the massive water pressure.

“It’s really a bit like being an astronaut going into space,” said Tim Matlin, a Titanic expert. “I think if it’s on the seabed, there are so few submarines that are capable of going that deep. And so, therefore, I think it was going to be almost impossible to effect a sub-to-sub rescue.”

US president Joe Biden is “watching events closely,” White House national security adviser John Kirby said.