‘Nobody else should die here,’ says heartbroken sister of debs-crash tragedy victim

Bereaved families want safety barriers on both sides of road where two teenagers were killed on way to celebration night

People await the hearse carrying the remains of Dlava Mohamed as they are brought to the family home in Clones, Co. Monaghan.

The spot by the N54 Clones-Monaghan road where Dlava Mohamed and Kiea McCann were killed in a car crash, and the memorial to Ashley McCluskey who died at the same location in 2004. Photo: Gerry Mooney

The families of two teenagers killed at an accident black spot in Co Monaghan this week – and the family of a young man who was killed there nearly 20 years ago – have backed a call for the council to erect barriers on both sides of the road to make it safer.

A farmer who owns land beside the road also call for a barrier to be installed, saying that over the last 30 years he has pulled more than a dozen cars out of the fields there.

He has also said he will cut down the tree that was struck by the car in which the teenage girls were travelling.

The road is part of the N54 from Clones to Smithborough, about 4km from Clones.

On Monday evening, friends Kiea McCann (17) and her date Oisín Clerkin (18), as well as Kiea’s best friend Dlava Mohamed (16) and her sister Auin (18), were due to attend a debs ball.

They had all been pupils at Largy College in Clones, and were being driven by Anthony McGinn (60), a friend of the McCann family, from Clones to Monaghan town.

But the BMW left the road and travelled along a drain before the passenger side slammed into a tree.

The car landed in a field. Kiea and Dlava died at the scene, while Auin and Mr McGinn were taken to hospital in a critical condition. Oisín was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

As the BMW smashed into the tree, it demolished a small monument that had been placed there by the family of Ashley McCluskey, a 20-year-old man who died when his car hit the same tree in September 2004.

On the opposite side of the road is a monument to Barry Gavan, who was 22 when the motorbike he was riding hit a broken-down truck at the same site in November 1991.

The farmer who owns the land beside the road pointed to a badly damaged barrier opposite and said it had been hit by a vehicle in the last few weeks.

“It’s a very dangerous spot, and there needs to be barriers put on both sides of the road,” he said, adding that the measure would prevent vehicles leaving the road and crashing into drains, bogland and trees.

The area where the accident claimed the lives of the two teenagers is just after a slight right-hand bend and a small crest in the road.

The families of Kiea, Dlava and Mr McCluskey said they would support any calls for barriers and other safety measures at the site.

“There have been four people killed there so far, including Kiea and her best friend, and something has to be done about it,” Kiea’s father Frankie said. “I would back any calls for a barrier to be erected there 100pc.

“It won’t bring back my daughter, but what doesn’t help me might help somebody else so that nobody else has to go through this.”

Lilav Mohamed (22), the elder sister of Dlava and Auin, said she agreed action should be taken at the crash site.

“Do more people need to die before there is movement on this?” she said. “If there is something that will improve the situation and to prevent people dying, then it should happen.

“There should not need to be a campaign for it. The council should just do it themselves.

“Two people died just days ago, and other people have died at the scene as well. No more people should die.”

Lilav said Auin faces three more operations in the near future.

The 18-year-old’s condition is described as stable.

“She has a lot of broken bones,” her sister explained.

In the townland of Stonebridge, not far from the accident site, Claire McCluskey, the sister of Ashley McCluskey, said she was shocked that tragedy had revisited the scene where her brother was killed.

“I couldn’t believe it was the same spot when I passed the scene afterwards,” she said. “I would be in favour of anything that would make the road safer there.

“Ashley was only 20 and had been leaving his girlfriend home when the crash happened in the very same place. He was a young man just starting out in life.”

Inside Ms McCluskey’s home is a treasured photo of Ashley taken on his debs night more than 20 years ago.

Monaghan County Council was unable to respond when asked for comment on what steps are being considered to make the road safer.

Dlava’s body was taken last night to her family home at The Diamond in Clones.

There were emotional scenes as friends and neighbours turned out to support the Mohamed family.

Dlava’s remains were due to leave Clones early this morning for her funeral service in Clonskeagh Mosque and Cultural Centre in Dublin.

Kiea’s funeral takes place today in Clones.