‘No problem at all,’ says artist after student eats banana from his €110k wall exhibit

Art student Noh Hyun-soo who ate Maurizio Cattelan's banana before placing the skin behind the tape at Seoul’s Leeum Museum of Art

An admirer captures a selfie with Maurizio Cattelan's Comedian at Art Basel Miami 2019 at Miami Beach Convention Centre. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty — © Getty Images

A South Korean art student has gobbled down a banana that was the centrepiece of a $120,000 (€110,000) artwork in what he described as an act of rebellion.

Noh Hyun-soo removed and ate the ripe fruit, which was duct-taped to the wall in an exhibition by artist Maurizio Cattelan at Seoul’s Leeum Museum of Art.

The piece, called “Comedian”, is one of Mr Cattelan’s most iconic artworks and sold for a six-figure sum when it first appeared at Art Basel Miami Beach in 2019.

At first, Mr Noh told the gallery staff he had skipped breakfast and was hungry.

But he later explained to KBS, a local media outlet, that he acted on his belief that Mr Cattelan’s work was a rebellion against a certain authority.

“There could be another rebellion against the rebellion,” he said.

“Damaging an artwork could also be seen as an artwork. I thought that would be interesting... Isn’t it taped there to be eaten?”

Mr Noh placed the empty banana skin behind the duct tape and it was later replaced by the museum staff with a fresh banana.

Mr Cattelan said he saw “no problem at all” with the student’s actions.

When the artist first showed the duct-taped banana four years ago, it created one of the art world’s most viral moments, along with feverish debate about what it represented.

Mr Cattelan is known as an absurdist and is famous for satirical, conceptual art that challenges popular culture.

According to a 2019 press statement from Galerie Perrotin, the art gallery behind the sale of “Comedian”, the artist came up with the idea a year prior.

“Every time he travelled, he brought a banana with him and hung it in his hotel room to find inspiration. He made several models: first in resin, then in bronze, and in painted bronze [before] finally coming back to the initial idea of a real banana,” said the statement, reported by CNN.

“Comedian” had three buyers, who bought the idea rather than the object as the banana quickly rots.

Mr Cattelan is also famed for replacing a toilet at the Guggenheim Museum in New York with a fully functioning gold one in 2016. He called the artwork America.