Nine women spiked with drug at invite-only German political party gathering

Berlin police launched an investigation into allegations of “significant bodily accidents” after a 21-year-old woman filed a complaint

Nine women were spiked with a drug at an invite-only occasion attended by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and MPs, it has been reported in Germany.

A spokesperson for Scholz’s Social Democratic Social (SPD) has confirmed a report in the Berlin newspaper Tagesspiegel regarding the spiking, saying: “There’s various emotion”.

Berlin police launched an investigation into allegations of “significant bodily accidents” after a 21-year-old girl filed a complaint following “a political summer season social gathering”.

The SPD sent an e-mail to all those invited to the occasion on Wednesday evening regarding the incident while condemning a “monstrous act which we instantly declared to parliamentary police”.

About 1,000 people joined the chancellor and MPs on the SPD’s conventional summer season social gathering head of the parliamentary recess.

“It was an inner occasion. You might only get in with an invite,” the SDP spokesperson explained.

“There’s nonetheless quite a lot of uncertainty, the police are investigating.”

In a press release, Berlin police stated the woman who filed the complaint had no memory of the social gathering the following day, prompting her to get a medical examination.

However, she told police she felt nauseous and dizzy after consuming meals and non-alcoholic drinks.

So-called date-rape drugs are usually used to spike drinks or food and can leave victims confused and unable to defend themselves against assault.

In 2021, Berlin police reported 22 cases involving the drugs, according to the Berliner Zeitung daily.

It has been reported that the true number is likely to be far higher as victims are often unable to recall exactly what happened or too ashamed to make a complaint.

According to reporting from Tagesspiegel, citing an internal SPD chat group, eight suspected cases were known to the party.

"We recommend other people who were potentially affected to bring it to the attention of police without delay," Martin wrote.

According to the SPD's chat messages, one case had been proven by test and charges filed against an unknown assailant.

Katja Mast, the Social Democrats' senior whip in parliament, also advised anyone else who thought they had been affected to alert the authorities.

"We are all outraged and will do everything in our power to shed light on this unbelievable occurrence," Mast said.

The SPD's national summer party forms part of a busy week of events in Berlin in the last week of Bundestag business before the summer break.

The internal SPD party took place on Wednesday in Berlin, after public events such as the renewable energy symposium where Olaf Scholz gave a speech.