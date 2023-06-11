Nicola Sturgeon arrested in police investigation into SNP finances
The former first minister’s arrest comes after her husband Peter Murrell was arrested in April.
Former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in the police investigation into the Scottish National Party (SNP)’s finances.
Police Scotland said she is in custody and is being questioned by detectives.
The force said: “A 52-year-old woman has today, Sunday, June 11, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.”
The politician’s arrest comes after her husband Peter Murrell was arrested in April.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
Read more
Mr Murrell and MSP Colin Beattie, who was SNP treasurer at the time, were both released without charge pending further inquiry.
As well as the arrests, searches were carried out at a number of properties, including Mr Murrell and Ms Sturgeon’s home – where a police tent was erected in the garden – and SNP headquarters in Edinburgh.
The investigation – dubbed Operation Branchform – began in 2021.
Today's Headlines
EXCLUSIVE | Man questioned over Chloe Mitchell disappearance seen burning items outside home
whack-gregor | US Miami Heat mascot attends hospital after Conor McGregor punch stunt
CRIME WORLD | Episode 293: The Kinahans and their links to the Iranian island of Kish
IN CUSTODY | Nicola Sturgeon arrested in police investigation into SNP finances
Style It Out | Harry Styles hailed a ‘legend’ for helping fan during Slane Castle gig
'gutted' | Actor Michael Fassbender crashes out of 24 Hours of Le Mans race
EXCLUSIVE | Mob boss Liam Byrne faces new assets seizure after building up portfolio of clubs & houses
Tragedy | Young Irish man (22) found dead in French port
Fox news | Former Miss Sunday World Laura Fox ‘shocked’ to nab Ireland’s Fittest Family job
'The Digger Dad | Irish man in Australia becomes viral sensation singing in digger