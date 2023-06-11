Nicola Sturgeon arrested in police investigation into SNP finances

The former first minister’s arrest comes after her husband Peter Murrell was arrested in April.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in the police investigation into SNP finances (Robert Perry/PA)

Former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in the police investigation into the Scottish National Party (SNP)’s finances.

Police Scotland said she is in custody and is being questioned by detectives.

The force said: “A 52-year-old woman has today, Sunday, June 11, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.”

The politician’s arrest comes after her husband Peter Murrell was arrested in April.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Mr Murrell and MSP Colin Beattie, who was SNP treasurer at the time, were both released without charge pending further inquiry.

As well as the arrests, searches were carried out at a number of properties, including Mr Murrell and Ms Sturgeon’s home – where a police tent was erected in the garden – and SNP headquarters in Edinburgh.

The investigation – dubbed Operation Branchform – began in 2021.