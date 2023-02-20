Nicola Bulley: Body recovered confirmed as that of missing mum

Speaking at a press conference, Lancashire Police assistant chief constable Peter Lawson said: “Sadly, we are now able to confirm that yesterday we recovered Nicola Bulley from the River Wyre.

A body found in the search for Nicola Bulley has been confirmed by police to be the mother-of-two.

The family of Ms Bulley have said they “will never be able to comprehend what Nikki had gone through in her last moments”, adding “that will never leave us”.

“Nicola’s family have been informed and are of course devastated. Our thoughts are with them at this time as well as with all her loved ones and the wider community.

“We recognise the huge impact that Nicola’s disappearance has had on her family and friends, but also on the people of St Michael’s.

“We would like to thank all of those who have helped during what has been a hugely complex and highly emotional investigation.

“Today’s development is not the outcome any of us would have wanted, but we hope that it can at least start to provide some answers for Nicola’s loved ones, who remain foremost in our thoughts.”

