NI military expert says Wagner group has given Putin ‘real headache’

The uprising is the biggest threat to Putin’s leadership after more than two decades in power.

Yevgeny Prigozhin has confirmed in a video that he and his troops have reached Rostov-on-Don (Prigozhin Press Service via AP)

Mr Putin lambasted the rebellion call as ‘treason’, without naming the Wagner group leader (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)

An armed rebellion led by the Wagner mercenary group will give Vladimir Putin “a real headache” and could wreck his position, a Northern Ireland military expert said today.

In a major development, Wagner fighters have 'taken control' of all military facilities in the key Russian city of Rostov-on-Don.

Mr Putin called the armed mutiny a "betrayal", and has promised to "defend the people" and Russia.

In a televised address on Saturday morning, he slammed the "betrayal" and "treason" following the dramatic challenge by the chief of the Wagner mercenary force, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Philip Ingram, a former senior military intelligence officer from Northern Ireland, said it was a blow for Putin.

He said the development represented a “speed bump” that “could turn into something that could completely wreck his position.”

“What (Prigozhin) has done by taking that, putting himself in a position there, is he has usurped General Gerasimov who is in the supposed commander’s position in that,” Mr Ingram told Sky News.

“Therefore he has effectively run a little military coup to take - or potentially take - command of all operations inside Ukraine.

“That will give General Shoigu and Vladimir Putin a real headache because they are trying to fight a tactical battle where you’ve got this strategic power-play that’s going on in the background.”

In a fast-moving story on Saturday, Prigozhin denied allegations by Putin that he is betraying his country, and called his Wagner Group fighters "patriots".

After Putin denounced Wagner forces entering Rostov-on-Don, Prigozhin said: "Regarding the betrayal of the motherland, the president was deeply mistaken. We are patriots of our homeland."

Prigozhin said his fighters would not turn themselves in at the request of Putin, as "we do not want the country to live on in corruption, deceit and bureaucracy".

Earlier, in an address to the Russian people, Putin vowed to defend Russia against the armed rebellion after Prigozhin led his troops out of Ukraine and into the key city 600 miles south of Moscow.

The private army led by Prigozhin appears to control the military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don that runs Russian offensive operations in Ukraine, the UK's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in an intelligence briefing.

In his address, Putin called the uprising by Prigozhin, whom he did not mention by name, a "betrayal" and "treason".

The Russian President said: "All those who prepared the rebellion will suffer inevitable punishment.

"The armed forces and other government agencies have received the necessary orders."

Prigozhin's Wagner private military contractor has been fighting alongside Russian troops in Ukraine.

It is not immediately clear what his aims are, but the rebellion marks an escalation in Prigozhin's struggle with Russian military leaders, whom he has accused of botching the war in Ukraine and hamstringing his forces in the field.

"This is not a military coup, but a march of justice," Prigozhin said.

The Wagner Group chief confirmed on Saturday that he and his troops reached Rostov-on-Don after crossing the border from Ukraine.

He posted a video of himself at the Russian military headquarters in Rostov and claimed that his forces had taken control of the air field and other military facilities in the city.

Other videos posted on social media showed military vehicles, including tanks, on the streets.

Asked on Sky News if Prigozhin had released a genie from a bottle, Mr Ingram said: “The cork has come out of the top of the bottle and the Prigozhin genie is beginning to poke out. It will get out very quickly indeed.

“Of course, he is a social media, TikTok-type influencer across Russia and his message will start to permeate even further.

“This is going to cause Vladimir Putin politically an awful lot of speed bumps to get over, and those speed bumps could turn into something that could completely wreck his position.”

Mr Ingram said Rostov-on-Don is "quite significant" because its military headquarters coordinates operations in Ukraine.

"That's the headquarters of the Southern group of forces - that's where the whole of the operations into Ukraine are being coordinated," he said.

He said Prigozhin's verbal attacks on the defence ministry used the same "historical language that the Russians have traditionally used whenever they have been trying to suggest the Tsar has been badly advised.”

Mr Ingram said there was now a power vacuum further back the chain of command.

“The tactics that are used by the Russians on the battlefield are that they have a top-down command structure,” he explained.

“The structures are passed from the top and executed at the bottom. The people at the bottom don’t quite know what it is that they are doing and they don’t allow initiative there.

“So that gives the Ukrainians an opportunity to exploit and cause confusion on the battlefield, knowing that the higher levels of command are going to be put in more difficult positions.”

Mr Ingram said that in military terms, it was “a gift” for the Ukrainians.

Prigozhin said his forces faced no resistance from young conscripts as they crossed into Russia, saying his troops "aren't fighting against children".

"But we will destroy anyone who stands in our way," he declared in one of a series of video and audio recordings posted on social media, beginning late on Friday. "We are moving forward and will go until the end."

Mr Putin condemned the rebellion, which comes at a time when Russia is "fighting the toughest battle for its future" as Western governments heap sanctions on Moscow and arm Ukraine.

"The entire military, economic and information machine of the West is waged against us," Mr Putin said.

Russia's security services called for Prigozhin's arrest after he declared an armed rebellion on Friday night.

In a sign of how seriously the Kremlin takes the threat, authorities declared a "counter-terrorist regime" in Moscow and its surrounding area, restricting freedoms and enhancing security in the capital.

It is not immediately clear how Prigozhin was able to enter the southern Russian city or how many troops he had with him.