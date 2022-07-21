NFL’s legendary Manning brothers swap American football field for Ulster golf course

“Awesome day with the brothers at Royal County Down. I went low, just saying.”

Three members of the famous Manning sporting dynasty been spotted enjoying some family time as they took to the golf course in Northern Ireland.

American football star Eli Manning – who played for 16 seasons with the New York Giants – shared a snap alongside older brother and Indianapolis Colts legend Peyton Manning and television personality Cooper Manning.

The trio hit the green at Royal County Down on Wednesday afternoon, seemingly part of a visit to a number of courses around the UK after they enjoyed some time at St. Andrews earlier in the week.

Captioning the photo, the younger Manning brother wrote: “Awesome day with the brothers at Royal County Down. I went low, just saying.”

The Mannings are widely considered one of the most successful American football dynasties, with various members having star careers in the industry.

Father Archie played in the NFL for 13 seasons primarily with the New Orleans Saints from 1971 to 1982, however his two sons went on to eclipse his achievements in the sport.

Older son Peyton led both the Colts and Broncos to two Super Bowls each and is the first quarterback to have multiple Super Bowl starts with more than one franchise.

He was inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2017 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

Meanwhile, Eli twice led the Giants to Super Bowl victories he also was named Most Valuable Player in both championships and holds the franchise records for records for passing yards, touchdown passes, and completions.