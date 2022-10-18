Mum who named daughter Lockie after Covid lockdowns has 'no regrets'
The new mum said there were also lots of lochs in Scotland, where she got married, so the name ‘just felt right.’
An English mum who named her baby ‘Lockie’ inspired by the Covid-19 lockdowns said she has “no regrets” about the eyebrow-raising name.
Jodie Cross (36) told the Daily Mail that the name “just felt right” for her newborn daughter who was conceived during pandemic restrictions.
"We named her after a good time, not a bad one,” the mum revealed.
“We know lots of people didn't enjoy lockdown but for us, it was a good time."
Jodi found out she was pregnant with little Lockie after trying for a year with partner Rob.
The pair were in school together and sparks began to fly in November 2019 when they matched on Tinder. The lockdown in March 2020 meant the pair moved-in together and Lockie came along in November 2021.
"When she was born there was the new strain of Covid coming about - Omicron - so we knew she'd be a lockdown baby,” Jodi said.
"So we named her Lockie for lockdown - we really liked the name, and lockdown was a good time in our lives because it was so relaxing.
“People might not like the name, but I don't care what they think.”
The new mum said there were a number of coincidences that brought her to the name Lockie.
"There was a girl who came into the salon whose surname was Lockey at the time we were considering names and then we got married in Gretna Green in Scotland, where there are lots of lochs.
"The primary reason was definitely lockdown, but the name just felt right.”
Commenters were quick to poke fun at the Covid-inspired name for the newborn.
One said: “I named my three kids Stay, At, Home.”
Another teased that they “has a good laugh about this with my two kids, Track and Trace.”
Others didn’t share Jodi’s fond memories of the Covid lockdowns, with one asking “who on earth would want to be reminded of that horrendous period in world history.”
