Multiple people dead after supermarket shooting in Virginia, USA
Multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Virginia Walmart on Tuesday night, police said.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Walmart on Sam's Circle around 10.15pm local time and as soon as they arrived they found evidence of a shooting, Chesapeake Police spokesman Leo Kosinski said in a briefing.
Over 35 to 40 minutes, officers found multiple dead people and injured people in the store and put rescue and tactical teams together to go inside and provide life-saving measures.
Police believe there was one gunman, who is dead, Mr Kosinski said.
They believe that the shooting had stopped when police arrived.
Mr Kosinski did not have a number of dead, but said it was "less than 10, right now".
Chesapeake Police tweeted that a family reunification site has been set up at the Chesapeake Conference Centre. This site is only for immediate family members or the emergency contact of those who may have been in the building, the tweet said.
