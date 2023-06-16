Mother of Grace O’Malley-Kumar (19) killed in Nottingham asks for prayers for ‘baby girl’

Sinead O’Malley, the London-based consultant anaesthetist, told a public vigil that her daughter wasn’t just beautiful on the outside.

The heartbroken Irish mother of Grace O’Malley-Kumar, the 19-year-old who was one of two students stabbed to death in Nottingham on Tuesday, has urged people not to have “hate in your hearts”.

“You must have seen her pictures across media. She was so beautiful on the inside, she was a treasured and adored child,” she said.

“She wanted very few things in life, she wanted to be a doctor, she played hockey with her pals, she wanted to have fun because that's what all students want, they want to enjoy themselves.”

Grace's mother Sinead speaks at the vigil

She added: “And all they were doing was walking home, they were just walking home after a night out. And like Emma Webber says, this person must face justice It is just truly so unfair.

“But I'll echo what my husband said yesterday, be kind to each other look, after each other, don't have hate in your hearts, say prayers for my baby girl.”

Grace died alongside her friend Barnaby Webber (19) when they were attacked by a suspect with a knife west of the city centre as they walked home following a night out.

The knifeman apparently attacked another victim, school caretaker Ian Coates, before stealing his van – which ploughed into three other people leaving them injured.

A statement from the BBC said: “Two students, both aged 19, were found stabbed to death in Ilkeston Road, west of Nottingham's city centre, just after 04:00 BST.

“Police believe that the suspect attempted to gain entry to a supported living complex in Mapperley Road but had been denied entry.

“Some time after 05:00, a 65-year-old man was found dead from knife injuries in Magdala Road - just under two miles (3.2km) away from the scene of the first two killings. Police are linking all three deaths.”

Grace’s mother studied at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) in Dublin and was a past student of Dublin hockey institute and private school, Alexandra College.

The murdered woman’s grandfather is Professor Kevin O’Malley, who is also an anaesthetist as well as a former registrar and chief executive of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI).

Grace, a talented hockey player who played at underage level for England, moved from her northeast London home to the central England city of Nottingham to study medicine at the university there, following in her family’s medical tradition.

Grace O'Malley-Kumar with her family

Her father, Sanjoy Kumar, is also a doctor at a medical practice in Essex, while on her mother’s side in Ireland, there are doctors going back three generations. Sinead O’Malley’s great-aunt, Sarah Joyce O’Malley, was the first Irish head of the Association of Anaesthetists in the 1930s.

In an earlier statement released through Nottingham police, her family said they were “so incredibly proud of Grace’s achievements and what a truly lovely person she was”.

“She was resilient and wise beyond her years. Grace was so happy in life fulfilling her ambition of studying to become a doctor whilst playing topflight hockey at university. She leaves behind her devastated extended family and friends,” they said.

Grace’s father Sanjoy told students who gathered for the vigil to look after each other.

He said: “Grace and her friend they fell together, and you just need to be friends with everyone. You need to love everyone, and I wish we had more of it.

“But most of all, all of you guys, everyone who’s here – who Grace may not have even touched – I really thank you for being here and taking the time. It means so much my wife and me.

"She loved being here and she loved all of you. She really did and you should all feel very blessed.

“She was so full of stories and things that she said about all of you – and you’ve all touched her life, and hence ours. You’ll never be forgotten by us. We have children who were taken away prematurely from us. That should never happen to any parent.”

In a statement posed on Facebook, Bancroft’s School wrote: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death in Nottingham under tragic circumstances of one of our recent leavers from 2022, Grace O’Malley-Kumar.

“We are desperately shocked and saddened by Grace’s sudden death in these truly terrible circumstances. She left Bancroft’s only last year and was a hugely important part of our community. An immensely gifted and dedicated scholar and sportswoman, she was hugely loved and greatly respected and admired by all. She was outstanding in every respect and will be missed terribly.

“It will take everyone in the Bancroft’s community a considerable time to come to terms with this shocking news, but above all our thoughts are with Grace’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Fellow University of Nottingham student Barnaby (19) was also a keen cricketer, and his family home was in Taunton, Somerset.

He was a former pupil of Taunton School, with a fellow ex-student describing him as a “wonderful young man with much to look forward to”.

Mr Webber played for cricket teams including Bishops Hull Cricket Club.

He had a younger brother, Charlie, who along with his parents, David and Emma, described their “complete devastation” at his death.

The third victim, primary school caretaker Ian Coates (65) worked at Huntingdon Academy in Nottingham.

Police at the crime scene

Headteacher Ross Middleton said Mr Coates was “a much-loved colleague who always went the extra mile for the benefit of our children – and he will be greatly missed.”

The University of Nottingham, meanwhile, paid tribute to the two students.

In a statement, university Vice-Chancellor Professor Shearer West said: ‘It is hard to find the words to express the shock and grief felt across our institution at the senseless loss of two first-year students who have had their bright futures brutally curtailed by a seemingly random act of violence.”

A 31-year-old man was tasered and arrested on suspicion of murder shortly after the stabbings.​