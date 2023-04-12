Most contagious variant of Covid yet could spread worldwide ‘in near future’, researchers say

Officials in India where cases have exploded 13-fold within a month are already running mock drills

The new strain is on its way

The most contagious variant of Covid yet discovered is believed to be behind an explosion of cases in India with some researchers predicting it will “spread worldwide in the near future”.

'Arcturus', a spin-off of Omicron, is not thought to be more lethal than other types currently circulating, which cause a much milder disease that closely resembles the flu.

But officials in India where cases have exploded 13-fold within a month are already running mock drills to check how prepared its hospitals are for another wave of patients.

And in some areas face masks have been brought back in public settings for the first time for more than a year.

'Arcturus' is the name that has been given to Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16, which a spin-off strain, similar to that of the Kraken variant (XBB.1.5).

Since it emerged in March and it has been identified in 22 countries, but the largest outbreak by far is in India wher there has been a surge in cases.

The Word Health Organisation says 'Arcturus' has mutations on its spike protein that could increase its ability to infect people as well as trigger disease hie Japanese researchers have suggested it is 1.2 times more infectious than the already super transmissible Kraken.

There is no evidence it increases severity of disease and early results suggest 'Arcturus' does not have any increased ability to evade protection from vaccines compared to other Omicron spin-offs

However, India's Ministry of Health said there were 40,215 active Covid cases on April 12, up by 3,122 in just one day, while separate figures from the Oxford University-run platform Our World in Data show that new daily cases hit 3,108 on April 4, up from 242 one month earlier.

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's Covid technical lead, said it had been in circulation for a few months.

“We haven't seen a change in severity in individuals or in populations, but that's why we have these systems in place,” Dr Kerkhove said.

“It has one additional mutation in the spike protein which in lab studies shows increased infectivity as well as potential increased pathogenicity.”

Dr Van Kerkhove added that while XBB.1.16 had been detected in other countries most sequences were from India, where it had replaced other variants.

She also said that thus far there had been no reported change in disease severity in XBB.1.16 infections.

But a pre-print study by Japanese scientists from the University of Tokyo suggested Arcturus is 1.2 times more infectious than the closely related Kraken Covid strain.

Uploading their findings to the biology research website bioRxiv, they wrote that this advantage suggests the new variant will 'spread worldwide in the near future'.

They attributed this to mutations that could make it more difficult for the immune system to tackle and increase its growth rate.

However, they said there is no evidence that Arcturus had any greater ability to evade the protection offered by vaccines or prior infection compared to Kraken.

Kraken was the dominant strain in the UK by the end of February, causing 50.4 per cent of cases, according to ONS data, while Orthrus was behind at 19.7 per cent.

Technically XBB.1.5, the Omicron spin-off was considered the most infectious Covid variant yet and sparked concern after triggering a surge in cases in several countries.

However while it triggered more cases, the new strain did not cause more severe disease than its ancestor Omicron, already considered a 'milder' version of Covid.

The rise in cases triggered by Arcturus has led the Indian state of Haryana, in the north of the country, to reintroduced masks in public places due to the 'significant upsurge' in Covid cases.

Veena George, Health Minister of southern state Kerala, on Saturday reintroduced masks for pregnant women, the elderly and those with underlying conditions.

On Monday and Tuesday, hospitals across India took part in mock drills to test their preparedness.