More than 30 injured after rollercoaster crash at Legoland amusement park in Germany
Two rollercoaster trains have crashed into each other at an amusement park in southern Germany, injuring at least 34 people, two of them severely.
One rollercoaster train braked heavily and another train collided with it at the Legoland park in Guenzburg, the German news agency dpa reported.
Three helicopters were sent to the scene, and fire and rescue services were called in to help.
It was not immediately clear how the crash happened. It took place in the station of the Fire Dragon rollercoaster, an amusement park spokesperson told dpa.
Last week, a woman died in another rollercoaster accident in an amusement park in Klotten in southwest Germany.
The 57-year-old woman fell out of the rollercoaster as it was moving and died of her injuries. The cause for the accident has not yet been identified.
Today's Headlines
Fall of Troy | Robert Troy resigns as junior Minister of State following property controversy
'Fatal accident' | Man (70s) killed as tractor overturns on Offaly farm
Red card | Angel Di Maria’s wife slams ‘disgusting’ food and ‘weird people’ in England
'reset' | Ireland AM’s Elaine Crowley drops 4.5kg doing a 'master cleanse’ detox
attack charge | Teen accused of assaulting garda causing suspected broken nose is denied bail
Court appearance | Two more men charged with violent disorder during alleged pitchfork brawl in Finglas
Bail granted | Taxi driver charged with raping woman in his cab while driving her home in Dublin
Bantry bust | Gardai seize cannabis worth €130k in raid in Bantry, Co Cork
stowaways found | Six Afghan men discovered hidden in trailers at Rosslare Europort in Wexford
'miss you' | Wife of ‘Fat’ Andy Connors says life will ‘never be the same’ on anniversary of his murder