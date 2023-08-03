Monaghan debs crash victims Kiea McCann and best friend Dlava Mohamed to be laid to rest today

A funeral mass for Kiea McCann, 17, will be held at the Sacred Heart Chapel in Clones at 2pm today, and she will be laid to rest in Mount St Oliver’s Cemetery afterwards.

The funerals of tragic teens Kiea McCann and Dlava Mohamed who were killed in a car accident on the way to a Debs ball in Co Monaghan will take place today.

The collision has left two people – a man in his 60s who was driving the vehicle along with a teenage sister of Dlava – in a serious condition in hospital. Anthony McGinn is being treated in Belfast while Avin Mohamed is in a Dublin hospital. One other 18-year-old man suffered non life-threatening injuries in the collision.

A funeral mass for Kiea McCann, 17, will be held at the Sacred Heart Chapel in Clones at 2pm today, and she will be laid to rest in Mount St Oliver’s Cemetery afterwards.

While a funeral service will be held for her best friend Dlava Mohamed, 16, at the Clonskeagh Mosque and Culture Centre in Dublin at 1.30pm on today, and she will be laid to rest in Newcastle Muslim Cemetery afterwards at 3pm.

Families of Monaghan crash victims ‘hugely devastated and suffering from shock’

A coach carrying family and friends of Dlava is to leave Clones’ town square The Diamond at 6.45am on Thursday and transport them to Dublin.

The friends were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in left the road and crashed while they were making their way to a Debs Ball in Monaghan town.

Three other occupants of the car were also injured after the vehicle veered off the N54 and into a tree, just outside Clones, on Monday at 6.45pm.

The principal of the two teenagers’ secondary school said the two girls had been “best friends” since Dlava’s family arrived in Clones as part of a resettlement programme for Syrians.

Largy College principal Sharon Magennis described Dlava, who had just completed her Junior Cert exam, as “always very happy” and “bubbly”, and Kiea as “pleasant and courteous” and who had hoped to go on to study childcare.

The school community has been overcome with grief and the Clones community is said to be in shock after the tragedy.

Guard of honour held in Clones for 17-year-old victim of Monaghan crash

In a showing of respect and support, hundreds of locals formed a guard of honour in Clones as the two teenagers’ remains were brought back to their family homes.

People wept and comforted each other as the hearse carrying Kiea’s remains arrived in the town on Tuesday night, pausing for a moment outside Dlava’s home.

Women stood in the doorway of Dlava’s family home and sang a lament as her remains were brought into the house on Wednesday evening.

The victims’ families are said to be “hugely devastated” and suffering from shock and trauma after attending the scene in the aftermath of the crash.