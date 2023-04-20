Michael Schumacher family to sue over ‘interview’ in German weekly magazine

Die Aktuelle ran a front cover with a picture of a smiling Schumacher and the headline: ‘Michael Schumacher, the first interview’

The family of Michael Schumacher have confirmed they are taking legal action after an “interview” with the famed racing driver appeared in a German weekly magazine.

The latest edition of Die Aktuelle ran a front cover with a picture of a smiling Schumacher and the headline: ‘Michael Schumacher, the first interview’.

The piece, that features a strapline underneath reading ‘it sounded deceptively real’ was generated by artificial intelligence.

A spokesperson for the Schumacher family confirmed to the Reuters news agency they are planning to pursue the matter legally.

The 54-year-old’s family has guarded his privacy since the Ferrari great suffered a serious brain injury in a skiing accident on a family holiday in the French Alps in December 2013.

He was left with blood clots on his brain and was in a coma for some time.

He has not been seen in public since the accident and access is limited to those closest to him while little information is given about his condition.

The sporting legend has been receiving round-the-clock care at his home in Switzerland where family members have tried to protect his privacy.

"We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he's comfortable, and to simply make him feel our family, our bond," Corinna Schumacher said in a 2021 Netflix documentary.

"We're trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives.

"'Private is private', as he always said. It's very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael."

Schumacher's son Mick is currently the Mercedes reserve driver in Formula One, after losing his seat at Haas at the end of last season.