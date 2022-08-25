Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz rolls out bulletproof rides for celebrities

“I created my bulletproof car service because my peers, my rap friends, they’re in danger”

The Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz has launched a bulletproof car service with trained armed drivers for celebrities who live in fear of getting shot.

Zoey who named the service ‘Aegis’ after the Greek god Athena’s protective cloak told TMZ how he was partially inspired after surviving a number of shooting incidents himself.

In December 2020 he was shot outside Teyana Taylor’s birthday party in Miami, while he and fellow rapper Young Thug survived a shooting while driving around Atlanta when as many as 75 rounds were fired in their direction.

After starting out with just two vehicles back in January 2021, he recently sold-out by renting 23 such cars to artists during this year's Rolling Loud Miami festival.

There have been numerous cases of rappers dying in gun violence from Nipsey Hussle and Pop Smoke to further back to the Notorious B.I.G and Tupac.

But the service is not just for rappers as Manny Pacquiao is a past client while pro athletes and regular citizens afraid of being targeted in road rage incidents have used his services.

“I created my bulletproof car service because my peers, my rap friends, they’re in danger,” Dollaz said in an interview with On The Radar. “They wait till we get onto the highway and try and spray us.

“Football players that come from the hood, they gotta go back to the hood and see their people, but we see the stories of them getting harmed up. So, I’m like you know what … Let me create like an Uber, but with bulletproof vehicles, and I did that.”

In an Instagram post, the Miami rapper went into detail about the rental cars being “fully bulletproof to the highest level” and said they “come with trained armed drivers.”

While based in Miami the service is available in Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York City, Chicago, and other cities.

In addition to his budding car service, Dollaz is expanding himself as a businessman and has been working on his new Haitian-influenced Hibachi restaurant.

“The rap industry will try to put you in a box like, ‘Nah you need to focus on being a celebrity and a star,’” he said. “What happens when it slows down?… that’s why as a rapper, you need to not worry about being hot you need to worry about being big.”

He continued: “What keeps me wealthy is business. Real estate, restaurants, things that people need. Essential stuff that’s good for people. People gotta eat.”

The Washington Post recently revealed how Americans have purchased more than 43 million guns over the last three years -- and many, in and out of the industry, have called rapping. "the world's most dangerous job."