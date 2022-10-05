McDonald’s launches nostalgic Happy Meals for adults
‘There are no plans for the (Happy Meal) to be rolled out in Ireland’ a spokesperson told the Sunday World
Happy Meals are now for all-ages in the US as part of a new McDonald’s campaign to give grown-ups a toy with their takeaway.
Customers can choose between a Big Mac or 10 chicken nuggets and get fries, a drink and a toy with their order.
Three nostalgic collectible characters will be available to find in each adult Happy Meal including Grimace, the iconic Hamburglar and Birdie.
As part of the campaign with fashion label the Cactus Plant Flea Market, customers can also collect a new character called Cactus Buddy.
The limited-edition meal hit McDonald’s locations stateside on October 3rd.
However, the Happy Meal will not be making it across the pond anytime soon.
"I can confirm that there are no plans for the Cactus Plant Flea Market Meal box to be rolled out in Ireland,” a spokesperson told the Sunday World.
In a statement to American customers, McDonald’s said: "Everyone remembers their first Happy Meal as a kid... and the can’t-sit-still feeling as you dug in to see what was inside.”
"That little red box could turn a regular Tuesday into the best. day. ever. And now, we’re reimagining that experience in a whole new way – this time, for adults.”
A limited line of clothing and merchandise will also be available to American customers.
Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA chief marketing and customer experience officer, said:
"We’re taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald’s experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that’s hyper-relevant for our adult fan."
