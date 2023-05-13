Marine who put homeless man in fatal chokehold on New York subway turns himself in

Mr Penny’s attorneys have said he was acting in self-defence when he pinned Mr Neely to the floor

A US Marine veteran who used a fatal chokehold on an agitated fellow passenger on the New York City subway turned himself in yesterday as authorities charged him with manslaughter nearly two weeks after the encounter.

Daniel Penny (24) arrived at a police station and was later taken to a courthouse where he is expected to answer to criminal charges in the May 1 death of Jordan Neely. Mr Neely’s death sparked protests, while others embraced Mr Penny as a vigilante hero.

Mr Penny didn’t speak to reporters as he arrived at a Manhattan police station with his lawyers yesterday morning, nor did he respond to questions shouted by reporters as he was led from the police precinct house in handcuffs several hours later.

Mr Penny’s attorneys have said he was acting in self-defence when he pinned Mr Neely to the floor of the subway car with the help of two other passengers and held him in a chokehold for several minutes.

A freelance journalist who recorded Mr Neely struggling to free himself, then lapsing into unconsciousness, said he had been shouting at passengers and begging for money aboard the train but had not gotten physical with anyone. Mr Penny’s lawyers have said he was “threatening” passengers.

Mr Neely’s death has raised an uproar over many issues, including how those with mental illness are treated by the transit system and the city, as well as crime, race and vigilantism. Mr Penny, who is white, was questioned by police in the aftermath but was released without charges. Mr Neely is black.

Thomas Kenniff, one of Mr Penny’s attorneys, said the veteran didn’t mean to harm Mr Neely and “is dealing with the situation, like I said, with the sort of integrity and honour that is characteristic of who he is and characteristic of his honourable service in the United States Marine Corps”.

Friends of Mr Neely said the former subway performer had been dealing with homelessness and mental illness in recent years. He had recently pleaded guilty to assaulting a 67-year-old woman leaving a subway station in 2021.