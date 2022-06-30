Man who was accidentally paid 286 times his salary vanishes without a trace
A Chilean man has vanished after he was accidentally paid 286 times his salary by his employer.
The man who works for a well-known meat company, Cial, was paid 165,398,851 Chilean pesos (€170,360) instead of his usual take-home pay of 500,000 Chilean pesos (€515).
After a person in administration at Cial noticed the error, and pointed out to their manager that a staffer had been paid 286 times more than they were due, management contacted the worker in question.
It was reported by Chilean newspaper Diario Financiero that the company then approached the man and kindly asked him to repay the money.
The worker agreed to go to their bank the next day and send the money back to Cial.
When the man failed to show up the next day, and refused to answer his phone or return messages, managers at the firm began to worry.
When they finally got in contact with the worker, he claimed he had slept in and would go to the bank that very day.
A few days later, on June 2, he handed in his letter of resignation to the firm and hasn’t been seen since.
Now the company has had to ‘lawyer up’ in the hopes of finding the man as they desperately try to recover their lost money in what they consider to be a crime of misappropriation.
Today's Headlines
gardai probe | Two Dublin Airport workers arrested over €1m cocaine seizure
DONE DEAL | Nathan Collins becomes Ireland’s most expensive player as €24m move to Wolves completed
CREEP | British soldier jailed for sex assault on unconscious woman freed already
Court appearance | Men who allegedly brought dead man to post office to claim pension charged with deception
Terror links | Gardai probe if Uzi machine gun seized in west Dublin belonged to ‘dangerous’ Republican gang
'miss you' | Maura Higgins says she’s been ‘MIA’ recently as she grieves friend Andrew Rowan on anniversary
Guilty plea | Gym owner who abused girl (14) he said reminded him of his wife is jailed for 16 months
Charged | Man accused of harassment campaign told to stay away from well known Fine Gael politician
lucky break | Bar in Dubai offers ‘all-expenses-paid’ jobs to Irish workers
Road tragedy | Woman (20s) killed after car and lorry collide on the N25 in Co Waterford