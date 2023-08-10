Man ‘who threatened to kill Joe Biden with sniper rifle’ is shot dead by FBI

Robertson posted online he was planning to dig out a camouflage suit and “clean the dust off the m24 sniper rifle”

Law enforcement investigate the scene of a shooting involving the FBI in Provo, Utah, on 9 August. Photograph: Laura Seitz/AP

A Utah man accused of making threats against Joe Biden was shot and killed by FBI agents, hours before the US president was expected to land in the state yesterday.

Special agents were trying to serve a warrant on the home of Craig Deleeuw Robertson in Provo, south of Salt Lake City, at 6.15am when the shooting happened, the FBI said in a statement.

Robertson posted online on Monday that he had heard Biden was coming to Utah and he was planning to dig out a camouflage suit and “clean the dust off the m24 sniper rifle”, according to court documents.

In another post, he referred to himself as a “MAGA Trumper”, a reference to Donald Trump’s slogan Make America Great Again.

The posts indicated he did appear to own a long-range sniper rifle and numerous other weapons, as well as camouflage gear known as a “ghillie suit”, investigators said in court records.

Robertson was charged on Tuesday with three felony counts, including making threats against the president, court documents show.

They state that Robertson also referenced a “presidential assassination” and made other threats against Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, and against the US attorney general Merrick Garland, and also against Letitia James, the New York attorney general.

“The time is right for a presidential assassination or two. First Joe then Kamala!!!” wrote Robertson wrote in a September 2022 Facebook post included in the filings.

No lawyer was immediately listed for Robertson in the court documents and no further details were immediately released about the planned shooting, which is under review by the FBI.

Mr Biden is in the middle of a trip to the western US. He spent early yesterday in New Mexico, where he spoke at a factory that will produce wind towers, and was scheduled to fly to Utah later in the day.

Today, he is expected to visit a Veterans’ Affairs hospital to talk about the PACT Act, which expanded veterans benefits, and hold a re-election fundraiser.