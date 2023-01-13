Man threw egg at King Charles because he felt ‘visit to poor area was in bad taste’
A 21-year-old man has admitted throwing an egg towards King Charles III during a walkabout in Luton because he thought the monarch’s visit to a “poor area” was in “bad taste”.
Harry May pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday to a Section 5 public order offence relating to the incident on December 6.
Prosecutor Jason Seetal said police had detained May after seeing him hurl a projectile towards the monarch, which landed on the floor nearby as the King spoke with members of the public.
Mr Seetal said when officers interviewed him, he told them “he did this because he believed the King visiting a town like Luton, which is a deprived and poor area, was in bad taste and he wanted to make a point of this”.
May sat in the dock wearing glasses and a navy jacket and remained expressionless as the facts were read out to the court.
