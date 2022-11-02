Man keeps €30 million Lottery secret from his wife and child

The lucky winner is determined to keep his family grounded despite the huge windfall

Li picked up the winning cheque and dressed as a yellow cartoon character

A Chinese man who pocketed the equivalent of €30m in the country’s national lottery has said he will not tell his family in case it makes them lazy or “feel superior to other people”.

The lucky winner, who was identified only under the pseudonym ‘Li’, travelled to the city where the Lottery HQ is based but when he showed up to receive the astronomical cheque he dressed up in a cartoon costume to hide his identity.

Incredibly, Li bought 40 tickets using the SAME seven numbers for each so when those seven numbers came up he won big.

He picked the tickets up in the Chinese province of Guangxi Zhuang for 80 yuan (approximately €12).

The payout for each was 5.48 million yuan meaning the total was just under 220 million yuan.

Funnily enough, dressing up as a cartoon character has become a popular way for winners to protect their identities.

Although he's donated 5 million yuan (€750,000) to charity, he hasn't told his family of the good fortune.

He this week: “I have not told my wife or kid. I am concerned that they might feel superior to other people and will not work or study hard in future."

The South China Post claims that Li will take home €21m after his donation and state taxes are paid.

Li didn't sleep the night he won but took a train the very next morning to the nearby town of Nanning, where he stayed in a hotel for the weekend.

He said: “I slept in the hotel during those two days. I did not go outside that weekend because I did not want to lose my tickets.”

“I only won a few dozen yuan in the past,” Li was quoted as saying.

“I regard buying the lottery as a hobby, and my family does not care. Plus, I do not spend much money on it, and the lottery provides a ray of hope for me.

“I haven’t decided yet, and I will take some time to plan how to use the money."

Despite not telling his wife, the winnings will be considered a joint asset and experts warned that the man might violate the Chinese Marriage Law by “infringing on his wife’s right to know”.