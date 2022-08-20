Man is sentenced to eight months after biting police dog and assaulting officer

Matthew Boulter was convicted after pleading guilty to assaulting an emergency services worker and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal. Photo: Stock image

A man has been jailed for eight months after he bit a police dog and assaulted an officer.

Matthew Boulter, of Grimsby, was convicted after pleading guilty to assaulting an emergency services worker, causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, assault, criminal damage and battery.

Police were called to arrest the 34-year-old after reports of a series of assaults last Sunday

As an officer attempted to arrest Boulter, he punched and kicked some fencing towards the officer, causing some minor injuries.

A police dog, named PD Xander, was dispatched to assist with the arrest, but Boulter refused to go down without a fight, biting the animal on the head before grabbing and twisting its collar.

Boulter was eventually apprehended and arrested for assault against three individuals and causing criminal damage earlier in the day outside a venue in Grimsby.

Detective Sergeant Thomas Crosfill of Humberside Police said: “Assaulting emergency service workers is not acceptable, and our police dogs provide vital assistance to us. They are part of the police family.

“The earlier incidents occurred in a very public location and will have caused distress for the victims and passers-by. We want to ensure our towns are safe for people to live, work and visit, so I am pleased that Boulter was quickly arrested and sentenced for these offences.

“Thankfully, PD Xander quickly made a full recovery and was back at work the next day.”

PD Xander was nominated for a Police Bravery Award in 2021 for his role in chasing down an armed gunman.