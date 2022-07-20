Man is hailed a hero for taking down gunman in Indiana amid multiple shootings

It has now been revealed that emergency services had already been dealing with a shooting at Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening that claimed three lives when another incident unfolded at park in the city just hours later.

America has endured a series of high-profile mass shootings in recent weeks, including the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and the July 4 parade attack in Highland Park, Illinois.

It has now been revealed that emergency services had already been dealing with a shooting at Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening that claimed three lives when another incident unfolded at park in the city just hours later.

Mayor Dennis Buckley told a Monday news conference: "Our Beech Grove EMS ... believe it or not, was not available for this incident. Because our ambulances were down helping people at the Greenwood mall."

Three people were killed and two others were injured at Greenwood Park Mall before an armed witness shot and killed the assailant, police said.

Police applauded 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken who shot and killed the gunman who was identified on Monday as 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman.

Dicken shot and killed Sapirman two minutes after the rampage started, Greenwood Police Chief James Ison said at Monday's news conference.

"Our city, our community and our state is grateful for his heroism in this situation," Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers said. "He's a young man processing a lot. I ask that you give him space and time to be able to process what he's gone through last night."

A few hours later in Beech Grove, at around 9.30pm, authorities responded to a report of shots fired at Don Challis Park. Beech Grove is about 11 miles from Greenwood.

"We do know that there were dozens of rounds fired in the park," Beech Grove Deputy Police Chief Tom Hurrle said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies came to the scene to assist, including the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, authorities said.

When police arrived at the park they found multiple gunshot victims. At least one person was killed and three people were injured in the Sunday night shooting, Hurrle said.

The three injured victims were transferred to local hospitals and are in stable condition, he added.

There have been 350 mass shootings this year, according to Gun Violence Archive. Like CNN, the archive defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more people are shot, not including the shooter.