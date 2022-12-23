Man arrested after two people are killed and four wounded in Paris shooting
Police cordoned off the area in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital
Two people were killed and four others wounded after a shooting in Paris' 10th arrondissement, the city's prosecution office said on Friday, confirming media reports.
One person was arrested.
The reason for the shooting wasn't immediately clear.
Police cordoned off the area in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital, and the Paris police department warned people to stay away from the area.
It said one person was arrested, without providing details.
An emergency services official said multiple people were wounded, without elaborating. The official wasn't authorised to be publicly named.
