Man (62) due in court charged in connection with extensive insider trading investigation

It is understood that this is the first prosecution in Ireland for this alleged crime.

A 62-year-old man is due to appear before court in Dublin later charged in connection with an extensive insider trading investigation.

The suspect is based in Northern Ireland but was arrested this morning by appointment by detectives from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB).

The GNECB launched the investigation following a report from the Central Bank of Ireland in February 2021 and the suspect was first arrested as part of the investigation last September.

The alleged offence happened in May, 2020 and gardai have been investigating if he used “inside information” to sell or buy shares having used the information for his own financial benefit.

Last September when the suspect was first arrested, a Garda spokesperson said: "The extensive investigation carried out by GNECB has progressed with the assistance of personnel attached to the Central Bank of Ireland and their expertise and experience has been invaluable."

They said this is one of several GNECB investigations which are ongoing to tackle Market Abuse in Ireland.

A statement released read: "Detectives from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau today arrested a male for the offence of Insider Trading contrary to Regulation 5, European Union Market Abuse Regulations 2016, S.I. No 349 of 2016.

"The investigation commenced following a report to the GNECB from the Central Bank of Ireland pursuant to Section 33AK of the Central Bank Act 1942 as amended.”

The arrested man was previously detained in a south Dublin Garda Station in accordance with the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

After his release from garda custody, a file was prepared for the DPP who recently directed that he be charged with the offence which is contrary to European Union (Market Abuse) Regulations 2016.