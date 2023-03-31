Man (31) wanted by gardaí on suspicion of rape arrested at Belfast International airport

“The man was identified as being wanted by An Garda Síochána on suspicion of rape, after failing to appear before court.

A 31-year-old man who is wanted on suspicion of rape in by gardaí was arrested by Northern Ireland police officers at Belfast International Airport today.

Praising the joint law enforcement operation, the PSNI’s Chief Inspector Fox said: “The man was identified as being wanted by An Garda Síochána on suspicion of rape, after failing to appear before court.

“Thanks to a strong working collaboration with International Law Enforcement partners, An Garda Síochána and Airport Police, the man was apprehended trying to board a flight out of the country.”

The man remains in police custody at this time and the PSNI confirmed that he will appear at the next available Extradition Court in Belfast.

“This arrest operation demonstrates our relentless determination to proactively track down and hold to account people attempting to evade justice,” Chief Inspector Fox added.