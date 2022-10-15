Man (29) detained in Germany after biting police dog and resisting arrest
‘In the course of resisting arrest the man also bit a police dog’ though the canine didn’t sustain any injuries
There’s an old newspaper expression that when a dog bites a man that is not news, but when a man bites a dog it is.
Police in Germany have now revealed that a man has been detained after biting a service dog and resisting arrest.
Officers were called to a dispute between two men, both aged 29, and a 35-year-old woman in the western town of Ginsheim-Gustavsburg in the early hours of Friday morning.
Read more
The three had acted in an “extremely aggressive and uncooperative” fashion, police said in a statement.
Officers were only able to overpower one of the men by using “massive physical force.”
The statement added that “in the course of resisting arrest the 29-year-old man also bit a police dog,” though the canine didn’t sustain any injuries.
Meanwhile, the 35-year-old woman injured a police officer with a punch to the face.
All three were detained and spent the rest of the night in jail to sober up.
Today's Headlines
gang busters | Garda chief Drew Harris says Kinahan cartel leaders not likely to be arrested in Ireland
fashion foul | Man (19) beat teen and robbed his Canada Goose jacket on Luas line court hears
Bail breach | Man United star Mason Greenwood arrested on suspicion of contacting alleged rape victim
eye sore | Woman has 23 forgotten contact lenses removed from eye in shocking video
hot seat | Celebs like Tommy Bowe and Jimmy Nesbitt prepare to be grilled on TV by Angela Scanlon
'shared island' | Comedian Paddy Kielty’s speech about United Ireland goes viral following ‘Up the Ra’ controversy
harsh words | Roy Keane slammed for being ‘too quick to condemn’ struggling players
Costa del crime | Italian mafia boss is arrested in same Spanish resort town where Gerry Hutch was lifted
complex probe | Gardai focus on theory a gas leak in single Creeslough apartment led to blast
drug peddler | Veteran crime figure Jeremey Cooper caught selling sleeping tablets in city centre