Man (29) detained in Germany after biting police dog and resisting arrest

‘In the course of resisting arrest the man also bit a police dog’ though the canine didn’t sustain any injuries

There’s an old newspaper expression that when a dog bites a man that is not news, but when a man bites a dog it is.

Police in Germany have now revealed that a man has been detained after biting a service dog and resisting arrest.

Officers were called to a dispute between two men, both aged 29, and a 35-year-old woman in the western town of Ginsheim-Gustavsburg in the early hours of Friday morning.

The three had acted in an “extremely aggressive and uncooperative” fashion, police said in a statement.

Officers were only able to overpower one of the men by using “massive physical force.”

The statement added that “in the course of resisting arrest the 29-year-old man also bit a police dog,” though the canine didn’t sustain any injuries.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old woman injured a police officer with a punch to the face.

All three were detained and spent the rest of the night in jail to sober up.