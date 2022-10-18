bar bust | 

Man (27) who refused to pay his bill accused of leaving fake bomb at Irish pub in Colorado

Franklin Stephens (27) is suspected of leaving a suspicious package at the bar of Clancy's

A man is facing felony charges in the US after being accused of leaving a fake bomb at an Irish pub in Colorado over the weekend.

Franklin Stephens (27) is suspected of leaving a suspicious package at the bar of Clancy's.

According to the owner, Stephens tried to leave without paying his tab and was asked to not come back.

But he returned the following day and started “throwing things”.

The owner told police that Stephens made it clear that he was the one who left the suspicious package. He is facing felony charges.

According to its Facebook page, Clancy's Irish Pub is located in Wheat Ridge, and is the oldest and longest running Irish pub in the state of Colorado.


