Madeleine McCann’s parents respond to Polish woman’s DNA test results about true identity

The parents of Madeleine McCann have spoken out for the first time after a young Polish woman who believed she may be their daughter received DNA test results.

Julia Wendell, who also goes by Julia Faustyna or Julia Wandelt, caused a stir online after saying she could be Madeleine, who disappeared from Praia da Luz in 2007 as a toddler, due to similarities in their appearances.

She took a DNA test to find out if she is related to Kate and Gerry McCann but results proved negative.

Kate and Gerry McCann were asked for an update on the search for their daughter via the Official Find Madeleine Campaign on Facebook, MailOnline reports.

In response, a spokesperson for the British couple said: “There isn't anything to report at this time. If and when there is, it will come from The Metropolitan Police.”

Julia had travelled over the US from Poland ahead of the DNA test to meet with “award-winning psychic medium” and private investigator Dr Fia Johansson, who was granted power of attorney over the young woman.

Dr Johansson confirmed in an Instagram statement that this week that the Pole is returning to Europe after receiving her test results.

“Julia's test results are back. We finally know the reality,” she explained.

“The test results revealed that she is a 100pc of Polish heart, with negligible influence from Lithuania and Russia. The DNA test results did not show any connection to British or even German roots.

“She is a small percentage of Lithuanian and Russian but the test results show she is Polish.

“This story is much more complicated than a simple girl from a small town in Poland making a claim to get attention,” Dr Johansson added.

“She truly believed what she was saying, and with so many questions about her childhood it is easy to understand where she was coming from.

“What is amazing is parents’ refusal to resolve this nagging question for Julia.

“In any case, upon the revelation, she decided to be back with her dad. I personally wish her well.”

Julia caused a stir online in recent weeks when she posted a series of videos on social media sharing her theories on why she thought she may be Madeleine McCann.

Using the Instagram account @IamMadeleineMcCann, she told viewers that she collected a bank of “evidence” that proves she is the child at the centre of one of the world’s most notorious missing person cases.

She pointed out that she has the same misshapen pupil of her right eye, known as a coloboma, as shown in photos of Madeleine as a toddler and claimed that she has never seen her birth certificate despite asking her mother to see it “many times”.

And while she is 21 years old and Madeleine would only be 19 today, Julia believed that her age may have been changed by potential kidnappers to avoid suspicion.

In response, Julia’s family called out “her lies” in a public statement as they asked her to stop making videos about her theories.

The statement, shared to a Polish missing persons page on Facebook, said: “It is obvious to us as a family that Julia is our daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and stepdaughter. We have memories, we have pictures.

“Julia also owns these photos because she took them from the family home along with her birth certificate.

“We have always tried to understand any situations that happened with Julia. Numerous therapies, medications, psychologists and psychiatrists were all provided to Julia.

"She was not left alone. Threats at our address from Julia, her lies and manipulations, activities on the Internet. We've seen it all, and we've tried to prevent it, explain it, we've asked her to stop.

"We're scared if Julia will carry the inevitable. The Internet does not forget, and it is obvious that Julia is not Maddie.

“We are devastated by the current situation. At the same time, we want to state that we will not give interviews, publish any photos, comment on articles.”