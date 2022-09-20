Madeleine McCann's parents lose case over ex-detective’s claims they were involved in disappearance
Goncalo Amaral claimed in a book, TV documentary and newspaper interview that the McCanns were involved in Madeleine's disappearance
The parents of Madeleine McCann have lost the latest stage of their legal battle over comments made by a retired Portuguese detective claiming they were involved in her disappearance.
Lawyers for Kate and Gerry McCann argued that Portuguese authorities had breached their right to respect for a private and family life in the way the courts there dealt with their libel claims against Goncalo Amaral.
He claimed in a book, TV documentary and newspaper interview that the McCanns were involved in their daughter Madeleine's disappearance.
Read more
In a judgment published on Tuesday, the European Court of Human Rights found that the couple's reputation had been damaged by the fact that they were made official suspects in the case for a short time, rather than Mr Amaral's comments.
The McCanns now have three months to appeal against the decision.
Their three-year-old daughter vanished during a family holiday to Praia da Luz, Portugal, on May 3 2007.
Earlier this year German investigators found new evidence against the prime suspect in her disappearance, a prosecutor revealed in an interview on Portuguese television.
Convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner was declared a suspect in the case by Portuguese officials in April as a 15-year legal deadline approached, and he has been under investigation by German officials for two years.
In May the McCanns said it was essential they find out the truth as they marked the 15th anniversary of their daughter's disappearance.
Today's Headlines
'Worried' | Millionaire Kerry Katona ‘thinking of getting air fryer’ to reduce energy bills
Shocking footage shows vicious fight between two women in Dublin shop
Royal Flush | Coffin marked ‘RIP British Empire’ thrown into River Liffey during Queen’s funeral
Johnny Cash | Brazen Johnny Morrissey and his wife flashed their wealth for Spanish lifestyle magazine
‘Serial’ case | Adnan Syed freed as conviction overturned for 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee
Plough Bella | Ploughing queen Anna May McHugh reveals she lost friends to Covid as festival returns
bailed | Teacher with gambling problem admits deceiving three colleagues out of over €2,000
'systems failure' | Young mother bled to death after doctors failed to follow up on ‘urgent’ scan, inquest hears
heavy hearts | Boy (11) who died following fall in Dundalk had a smile that ‘endeared him to everyone’
left alone | Mum fined for child neglect after son (8) found ‘wandering Dublin streets in pyjamas’