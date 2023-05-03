Madeleine McCann’s parents hope for ‘breakthrough’ as they mark 16th anniversary

Kate and Gerry are still hoping that Maddie who would now be 19, will one day be found alive.

Kate and Gerry McCann have said they are still awaiting a “breakthrough” as they posted a poignant poem to mark the 16th anniversary of their daughter’s disappearance.

The couple said Madeleine, who vanished in 2007, age three, is “still very much missed” as they remembered her on the bitter milestone.

Kate and Gerry added: “It is hard to find the words to convey how we feel.”

They then posted a poem by Clare Polland, titled ‘The Contradiction’ as it “resonates strongly with us”.

The gut wrenching poem contains the lines: "You are not here, I’m not myself, but still I talk to you like this."

Another line adds: "I cannot hold you, yet I do: please let me hold you in my head and where you are now, hold me too."

They ended their post by saying: “The police investigation continues, and we await a breakthrough.

“Thank you to everyone for your support - it really helps.”

Christian Brueckner

Kate and Gerry are expected to join friends and family tonight to remember their daughter at a prayer gathering in their home village at 7pm.

Madeleine’s younger siblings Sean and Amelie, who are now aged 18, will also remember their older sister who was three when she vanished from a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in May 2007.

Kate and Gerry are still hoping that Maddie who would now be 19, will one day be found alive.

Her great uncle Brian Kennedy said ahead of tonight’s event: “Kate and Gerry always feel heartened by the attendance of well-wishers.

“It is much appreciated that people still want to show such support.”

German paedophile Christian Brueckner, who was living in a farmhouse close to Praia da Luz in 2007, has been named as the prime suspect.

But the 45-year-old, who is serving a jail term in his home country for raping a pensioner in Praia da Luz, denies any involvement.

The suspect has not been charged in the McCann case, in which he is under investigation on suspicion of murder.

An investigation began in Germany after prosecutors there discovered "concrete evidence" of her death.

Prosecutors in the northern city of Braunschweig in October charged Bruckner in several separate cases involving sexual offences allegedly committed in Portugal between 2000 and 2017.

One of these relates to the rape of Irishwoman Hazel Behan, who was working as a holiday representative on the Algarve in 2004 when she was assaulted.

But last month, the Braunschweig regional court ruled that it does not have jurisdiction to prosecute Brueckner in relation to the sexual offences.

This is because he was last residing outside of the local district in the nearby state of Saxon-Anhalt, officials said.

While the ruling does not affect his current prison term, it may impact the investigation by Braunschweig officials into the McCann case.

Christian Wolters, of the Braunschweig prosecution office, said: "The decision does not change anything: we continue to investigate the Maddie case and the accused remains in custody.

Brueckner, who can only be identified by German officials as Christian B due to the country’s strict privacy laws, is currently serving a seven-year jail term for the rape of a US woman (72) in 2005.

He spent large amounts of time in the Algarve between 1995 to 2007 where he was a drifter with a string of previous convictions for sex offences and child abuse.

In June 2020 he was named as a chief suspect in the disappearance of Madeline McCann, who was last seen on May 3, 2007.

A month later the investigation into the rape of Ms Behan was reopened after she came forward saying she believed Brueckner was her attacker.

Irish woman Hazel Behan

At the time she told police the man involved was about 6ft 1in tall (1.85m), had “blond eyebrows, piercing blue eyes” and spoke English with a German accent.

Ms Behan said she also noted similarities between her attack and the rape of the American woman.

She previously said she was ‘mind blown’ when details of his attack on the 72-year-old emerged, saying there were similar tactics and methods in both crimes.

Recalling her attack previously, she said she was awoken to someone calling her name and saw a man armed with a 12in machete standing in the room.