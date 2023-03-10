Lunatic decapitates his 100-year-old Granny with an axe
‘They used to have loud arguments’
A 37-year-old factory worker in Germany has decapitated his grandmother with an axe at the weekend.
Police in Hamburg arrested the crazed chemical company employee – named Artur B. - on Monday morning, after he rang cops himself to say he had butchered his own centenarian granny who was a retired farm worker.
“We used to hear them having loud arguments. The grandson regularly came to his grandmother's apartment,” one neighbour told BILD newspaper.
It is understood an axe was used in the gruesome murder of Amalie G.
Cops are yet to determine a motive for the horrifying murder but a relative told BILD that chemical worker Artur was considered 'the black sheep of the family'.
It is believed the grandson was aware his granny had saved up a small fortune and it is said the pair had rowed often about money.
“We actually had good contact before her death. Amalie told me that her grandson had already broken into the apartment through the balcony and wanted to steal her money,” the neighbour added.
Authorities provided some further details to the media about the horrifying event.
“According to the preliminary autopsy result, it can be assumed that a neck cut caused by a sharp weapon was the cause of death. The suspected means of the crime is an axe found at the crime scene,” senior prosecutor Liddy Oechtering said.
Artur appears to have dealt the first blow from behind to his grandmother.
After his arrest, Chief Public Prosecutor Oechtering said: 'The accused did not give any further information to the magistrate.'
The public prosecutor said that Artur B. had no criminal record.
According to the Hamburger ‘Abendblatt daily’ newspaper, the man was only known to the police for minor crimes and none of these were acts of violence.
Read more
Decapitations are considered a rare form of murder, certainly in Ireland, where there have been very few cases.
One of the murders in the recent Drogheda gangland feud involved a decapitation but it is normally the type of gruesome method used by terrorists such as Al Qaida or ISIS.
Mohammed Emwazi – aka Jihadi John – was one purveyor of decapitations. The Londoner headed off to fight for ISIS back in 2012 and was known to have carried out at least six beheadings on camera.
Emwazi met a grisly end himself in 2015 when he was taken out by a US drone strike.
Today's Headlines
ASSAULT CHARGE | Dublin cocaine suspect shot during struggle with off-duty garda, court hears
'blew my mind' | RTÉ legend Gerry Ryan's partner Melanie Verwoerd says she spoke to late DJ through clairvoyant
'so sorry' | Armagh man who ‘killed’ neighbour (65) in a fistfight says he is lucky to avoid jail
Dodgy cook | Married lunch lady arrested after having sex with 14-year-old boy and sending him nudes
WATCH | Man interrupts live RTÉ News Six One broadcast with anti-LGBTQ comments
Wilde card | Filmmaker JJ Abrahams ‘can’t wait’ to return to Ireland to make series on U2 for Netflix
'tough' | Paschal Donohoe claims eviction ban decision is ‘one of the hardest’ he has made
'very tough' | Tommy Fury ‘not bothered’ by criticism for leaving Molly-Mae Hague alone with new baby
Mys-doir-ious | Doireann Garrihy warns followers of fake account trying to impersonate her
'SOFT TOUCH' | Man caught with €33k of cannabis avoids jail after judge says young people ‘can be stupid’