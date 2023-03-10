Lunatic decapitates his 100-year-old Granny with an axe

‘They used to have loud arguments’

It is believed Amelie's grandson was after her funds.

A 37-year-old factory worker in Germany has decapitated his grandmother with an axe at the weekend.

Police in Hamburg arrested the crazed chemical company employee – named Artur B. - on Monday morning, after he rang cops himself to say he had butchered his own centenarian granny who was a retired farm worker.

“We used to hear them having loud arguments. The grandson regularly came to his grandmother's apartment,” one neighbour told BILD newspaper.

It is understood an axe was used in the gruesome murder of Amalie G.

Cops are yet to determine a motive for the horrifying murder but a relative told BILD that chemical worker Artur was considered 'the black sheep of the family'.

It is believed the grandson was aware his granny had saved up a small fortune and it is said the pair had rowed often about money.

“We actually had good contact before her death. Amalie told me that her grandson had already broken into the apartment through the balcony and wanted to steal her money,” the neighbour added.

Authorities provided some further details to the media about the horrifying event.

The 37 year old grandson.

“According to the preliminary autopsy result, it can be assumed that a neck cut caused by a sharp weapon was the cause of death. The suspected means of the crime is an axe found at the crime scene,” senior prosecutor Liddy Oechtering said.

Artur appears to have dealt the first blow from behind to his grandmother.

After his arrest, Chief Public Prosecutor Oechtering said: 'The accused did not give any further information to the magistrate.'

The public prosecutor said that Artur B. had no criminal record.

According to the Hamburger ‘Abendblatt daily’ newspaper, the man was only known to the police for minor crimes and none of these were acts of violence.

