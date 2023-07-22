Killer storm sweeps Croatia and Serbia while Greece heatwave hits 45C

On Wednesday a storm killed six people in the region, four in Croatia, one in Slovenia and another in Bosnia

A 12-year-old boy and a woman died in Serbia during another deadly storm that ripped through the Balkans this week, local media reports.

Several people were injured in a tourist campsite in the northern Istria peninsula packed with visitors from abroad.

Croatia’s Adriatic Sea coastline and islands attract millions of tourists each summer.

The storm on Friday first swept through Slovenia, moving on to Croatia and then Serbia and Bosnia, blowing gusts of wind and heavy rain.

Authorities reported power distribution issues and extensive damage — including fallen trees — that destroyed cars and rooftops.

On Wednesday, another storm killed six people in the region, four in Croatia, one in Slovenia and another in Bosnia.

Meteorologists said the storms were of such powerful magnitude because they followed a string of extremely hot days.

Experts say extreme weather conditions are likely fuelled by climate change.

In the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad, the 12-year-old was found dead in the street during the storm but it remains unclear whether he was struck by lightning or was electrocuted, said the official RTS television. Local media say Novi Sad was hit the hardest, with the storm damaging the roof of the city’s exhibition hall. Some 30 people have sought medical help and many streets remain blocked on Saturday morning.

In the village of Kovacica, in northeastern Serbia, a woman died from smoke inhalation after a fire erupted when lightning hit a tree by her house, the RTS said. Serbian police are yet to issue an official statement about the extent of damage the storm caused.

In Croatia, the storm wreaked havoc in various parts of the country, as authorities were already scrambling to control the damage left by Wednesday's storm.

“We work night and day, no stopping,” Nermin Brezovcanin, a construction worker in the capital Zagreb, told the official HRT TV. Slovenia says storms have also hugely damaged forests in the Alpine nation and warned of potential flash floods.

Elsewhere in Europe, a continuing heat wave caused wildfires and public health warnings.

Greece struggled to contain a wildfire west of Athens that burnt forestland for a fifth day on Friday as another heatwave hit the country.

Firefighters, backed by air water bombers and reinforcements by several countries, including Cyprus, France, Israel and Italy, attempted to control the fire that broke out in the wider Athens area on Monday, gutting houses and forcing evacuations.

More than 100 houses and businesses have been severely damaged from this wildfire and another near Athens that authorities put out earlier in the week.

Two other blazes in forests on the island of Rhodes and in the Lakonia district in southern Greece were tamed on Friday.

Climate Crisis Minister Vassilis Kikilias urged people to remain on guard. The risk of wildfires in the coming days will remain high and further heat is forecast following on from a previous heatwave.

"We are having a very difficult three-day spell, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with extreme weather conditions and very high temperatures followed by strong winds," the minister said, adding that after a short respite, another heatwave was forecast from the middle of next week.

With temperatures expected to hit 45C (on Saturday and Sunday, during the peak summer tourist season, the Culture Ministry said all archaeological sites, including the Acropolis monument, will shut between 12 noon and 5.30pm until July 23.

"The heat is a little too much, the heatwave is terrible," said Italian tourist Michele Albano.

Greece recorded its deadliest and longest heatwave ever in July 1987, while extreme heat swept the country for 11 days in the summer of 2021, prompting devastating wildfires near Athens and on the island of Evia.

Meteorologists have warned that sweltering temperatures will last until the end of the month.

Scientists have long warned that climate change, caused by greenhouse gas emissions mainly from burning fossil fuels, will make heat waves more frequent, severe and deadly.

They have urged governments to drastically reduce emissions to prevent climate catastrophe.