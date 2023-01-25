Kansas man (30) dies after being shot by dog with rifle in pickup truck

Joseph Smith was killed on Saturday morning after the pet stepped on a rifle in the back seat of his pickup truck, discharging the weapon.

A man has died in the US after being shot by a dog during a weekend hunting trip.

Kansas man Joseph Smith was killed on Saturday morning after the pet stepped on a rifle in the back seat of his pickup truck, discharging the weapon.

The 30-year-old had been sitting in the front passenger seat at the time and was struck in the back by the fired bullet.

“Responding units arrived within minutes of the 911 call and started CPR,” the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said.

Despite efforts from emergency services, Mr Smith “died of his injuries” at the scene near Geuda Springs.

Wellington Fire and EMS Chief Tim Hay said another person was found physically unharmed in the driver's seat.

The sheriff’s office said that a probe into the incident is ongoing, but the preliminary investigation shows it to be a “hunting related accident”.

Officials did not say whether the deceased was the dog's owner.

Smith was an employee at Browns Plumbing Services in Wichita.

The company’s owner Chris Brown on Tuesday set up a GoFundMe page “on behalf of the Smith family” to help curb the costs of funeral and memorial arrangements.

Paying tribute to Smith, he wrote: “Joe is absolutely the most unique individual I have had the pleasure of meeting. He was loved by all of us from all walks of life and loved the same.

“He made us laugh every morning whether it was at him or because of him he always made sure to be a positive light at my company.

“No matter how bad or stressful my or our day was, Joe always had something to lift our spirits. I have been a plumber for a long time and met many many different guys but never have I met another Joe and I am confident there may not be another.

“If you were lucky enough to know, be a friend or family of Joe, you understand what a great loss this is to the world. We must all learn to navigate without him in it”.

His friend and co-worker, Jessica, added: “Joseph Smith was a truly amazing man. He was kind, funny, smart, and very loving.

“Every time he walked through the door, he would make someone smile. Either from being a goofball or just his natural presence making everything better.

“It wasn't hard to love Joe because he always made you feel like you were one of a kind and never left a conversation without letting you know he loved you.

“Joe is going to be dearly missed by so many. He was a great friend, employee, cousin, brother, son, and dog owner. We have loved and lost one of the best. Rest in peace Joseph.”

The fundraiser has amassed more than $10,000 (€9,197) in donations in less than a day.

Those who wish to donate to the appeal for Mr Smith’s family can do so by visiting the GoFundMe page here.