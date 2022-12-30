Jeremy Clarkson closes Diddly Squat Farm Shop in wake of Meghan Markle furore

The broadcaster got himself into hot water over his ‘vile’ remarks

Jeremy Clarkson is to temporarily close his ‘Diddly Squat’ Farm Shop in the wake of the backlash over comments the controversial broadcaster made about Meghan Markle.

The former Top Gear presenter is to shut his shop from December 31 until the middle of February 2023.

While he has not provided a reason for the sudden closure, it appears as though it was a long planned move as the shop also closed during the month of January this year also.

The shop which is located in Chipping, Norton in the well-to-do area of the Cotswolds, was opened in 2020.

Earlier this month the 62-year-old broadcaster penned a column for The Sun about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix documentary which landed him in hot water.

In the article, Clarkson wrote about how much he hates the Duchess of Sussex saying: "Not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level.”

He continued: "At night, I'm unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she [Meghan] is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant 'Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her.”

He was slammed for his comments with more than 60 MPs writing to the newspaper to highlight their concerns. The piece also became the most complained about article in the history of the UK’s media watchdog, the Independent Press Standards Organisation, receiving almost 20,000 complaints so far.

While the article has been removed from The Sun’s website, Clarkson also spoke out about the backlash on Twitter saying: “Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it.”

“In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people,” he continued.

“I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.”