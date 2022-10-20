Jeffrey Dahmer inspired Halloween outfits banned by eBay

It follows a massive surge of interest in the cannibal serial killer created by the hit Netflix show 31 years after his arrest

Jeffrey Dahmer-inspired costumes for Halloween have been banned by the online auction site eBay as they breach the company’s policies regarding violent activities.

A spokesperson for eBay told TMZ that the company has policies that prohibit listings glorifying hate, violence and criminal activities.

The official policy, listed on their site, says there's no space for "items closely associated with or that benefit violent felons, their acts, or crime scenes within the past 100 years."

'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' features a powerful and disturbing performance by Evan Peters but as soon as the Netflix series gained popularity, various items from distinct glasses, blonde wigs and a shirt similar to one worn by Peters on the show began appearing for sale on the website.

Some families of the victims, including Shirley Hughes, mother to deaf and nonverbal victim Tony, said it was hurtful to see Netflix and online stores profit from her son's death.

Ms Hughes, whose son was lured into Dahmer’s flat before being murdered begged people not to dress as her son’s killer for Halloween.

Hughes told TMZ that the costumes were "evil" and "traumatising" for the victims’ families. She claimed: "If Netflix hadn’t streamed the show … None of the families would be revictimized … and then there’d be no Dahmer costumes this year."

Eric Perry, the cousin of Errol Lindsey, one of Dahmer’s victims, spoke out against the Netflix show on Twitter.

He wrote: "I know true crime media is huge. But if you’re actually curious about the victims, my family … [is] p***ed about the show. It’s retraumatizing over and over again, and for what? How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need?"

Errol’s sister, Rita Isbell, branded the series "harsh and careless" as she told Insider that Netflix was "making money off this tragedy".

Dahmer, known as the 'Milwaukee cannibal' was sentenced to life in prison in 1992 and was beaten to death by a fellow prisoner two years later.

He enticed most of his victims in gay bars, luring them into his flat where he would drug and murder them, dismember their bodies and preserving many of their body parts.

It’s not the first time that prolific serial killers have become Halloween costume staples, as the likes of Ted Bundy and John Wayne Gacy have all been impersonated in the past.

One Nottingham-based nightclub called Crisis was forced to apologise last week after they used Jeffrey Dahmer and Rose West to promote a serial-killer themed Halloween event.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, psychotherapist Dr Robi Ludwig explained why society and celebrities are so engrossed by true-crime stories - as it taps into a deep fascination with "extremes”.

"There's something really fascinating about watching a true story from the safety of our own homes and peeking into the psychic mechanisms behind these criminals. So they're like us, but not like us.

"People who are functioning well in society, we have empathy. We can consider other people from their vantage point. And when we look at some of these criminals, what's interesting is that they are like us in some ways, but the ways in which they're not like us is very intriguing."