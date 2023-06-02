Irish woman (57) airlifted to hospital after falling while out walking in Spain

The victim was treated at the scene of the incident by a rescue-medic who immobilsied the lower part of her body with a double splint.

The woman is treated at the scene

An Irish tourist has been airlifted to hospital in Spain after she was injured while out walking in the Asturias region in the north of the country.

She had injured her leg on a route on a hill near Arenas de Cabrales, local media reports.

The Fire Rescue Group of the Emergency Service of the Principality of Asturias (SEPA), alerted a medical helicopter to transfer the 57-year-old Irish woman to the Arriondas hospital.

The incident occurred in an area with no road access for an ambulance.

The victim was treated at the scene of the incident by a rescue-medic who immobilised the lower part of her body with a double splint.

She was evacuated to the hospital where she presented with a fractured dislocation of the left ankle.

Reports reveal that the medical chopper was able to land in a clearing near the where the woman had gone walking from the hotel she had been staying in.

The Emergency Coordination Center 112 Asturias received a call at 11.57am indicating that the woman could not walk.

SEPA Room 112 mobilised the medical helicopter after the Asturias fire department and rescue group notified the Civil Guard and emergency teams in Castilla y Leon.