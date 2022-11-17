Irish Travellers kicked out of pub as they watched Tyson Fury fight awarded ‘substantial' damages

They were told that they had to leave because of Greene King’s policy to not serve Irish Travellers (a policy which the company denies)

A group of Irish Travellers have been awarded damages after being refused service in a London pub earlier this year.

The incident took place at the Rose and Crown pub in Woodford Green on April 23 when 12 Irish Travellers planned a visit to the venue to watch Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte’s world heavyweight bout.

Six members of the group arrived at the pub first and were allegedly asked to leave while the others were warned not to show up.

Pub chain Greene King, who own hundreds of pubs across the UK, on Tuesday issued an apology statement in which it detailed its commitment to anti-racism policies.

A spokesperson said: “Greene King sincerely apologises to the 12 individuals who were discriminated against by a member of our team and asked to leave or not attend our Rose and Crown pub in Woodford Green on 23 April 2022.

“This behaviour is in contrary to all that we at Greene King believe in. We have a commitment to ‘Calling Time on Racism’ and we are working hard across our business to make sure that we all consistently live up to these commitments and values.

“Since this incident we have ensured that the team in the Rose and Crown has had full training in this area, in addition to our company wide efforts. to promote inclusion and diversity and eliminate racism in our company.

“We have apologised unreservedly to the 12 individuals involved in this incident paid them compensation as well as their legal costs and have made a charitable donation to The Traveller Movement at their request.”

Howe & Co solicitors, who represented the group of Irish Travellers, said: “On April 23, 2022, six of Howe & Co’s clients were ejected by a manager of the Rose and Crown as they sat down to watch the WBC heavyweight title fight between Dillian Whyte and the ‘Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury.

“They were told that they had to leave because of Greene King’s policy to not serve Irish Travellers (a policy which the company Board of Directors denies). Another six clients, who were on their way to the pub, were told to turn around as they would not be served.

“Greene King has, rightly, paid substantial damages and costs, and have made an unreserved sincere apology for the hurt and distress caused to our clients by their pub staff. It is time that Greene King turns its words into action.”